CBC to no longer carry NHL broadcasts after 2026-27 season

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has announced that it will no longer carry National Hockey League (NHL) broadcasts after the 2026-27 season. The decision comes after a successful 12-year partnership with Rogers Communications, which allowed Sportsnet to air NHL games on the CBC platform. The CBC will retain the 'Hockey Night in Canada' brand but will no longer broadcast NHL games to Canadian viewers.

Hockey Night in Canada, a program that has been part of the national fabric for nearly 75 years on CBC television, will not return to the public broadcaster next season.

A sub-licensing agreement between Rogers Communications and the CBC that allowed HNIC to air on the network expired at the end of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The two sides did not extend the partnership for the 2026-27 campaign, the first year of Rogers' 12-year, $11-billion broadcast rights deal with the National Hockey League. The CBC previously aired national games on Saturdays along with all four playoff rounds each year.

The CBC will retain the 'Hockey Night in Canada' brand, but it's the first time the program won't be available to Canadian viewers via the public broadcaster. The CBC plans to launch a new Saturday night prime-time show that will highlight Canada's athletes as they compete at home and around the world. The CBC, which first aired 'Hockey Night in Canada' on television in 1952, has been a Saturday night mainstay for generations of hockey fans.

The program was a time-honoured tradition for Canadians, and Sportsnet is privileged to continue delivering that tradition. This has been a terrific partnership, and both parties look forward to continued opportunities to collaborate in the future





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