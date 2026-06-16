CBC to no longer carry NHL broadcasts after 2022-23 season

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has announced that it will no longer carry National Hockey League (NHL) broadcasts after the 2022-23 season, as it moves forward with a new sports programming strategy following the unprecedented success of the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games. The decision comes after a successful 12-year partnership between Sportsnet and the CBC, which allowed HNIC to air on the network.

Hockey Night in Canada, a program featuring National Hockey League games that has been part of the national fabric for nearly 75 years on CBC television, will not return to the public broadcaster next season.

A sub-licensing agreement between Rogers Communications and the CBC that allowed HNIC to air on the network expired at the end of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The two sides did not extend the partnership for the 2026-27 campaign, the first year of Rogers' 12-year, $11-billion broadcast rights deal with the NHL. The CBC previously aired national games on Saturdays, along with all four playoff rounds each year.

The CBC plans to launch a new Saturday night prime-time show that will highlight Canada's athletes as they compete at home and around the world. The first sub-licensing deal between Rogers and the CBC for English-language broadcasts of HNIC started in 2013, and a separate French-language deal was made with TVA. The CBC brand was so dynamic and finely created and presented that it defined a way of telling the sports story.

The program was a Saturday night mainstay for generations of hockey fans, with broadcasters like Dick Irvin, Bob Cole, Ron MacLean, Don Cherry, Dave Hodge, and Foster Hewitt helping provide the soundtrack that Canadians would cherish





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