CBC Thunder Bay's Make The Season Kind campaign launches Dec. 4 to support local food banks. New data reveals financial deficits for families relying on Ontario Works, intensifying the need for community donations and awareness.

CBC Thunder Bay has officially confirmed the return of its annual Make The Season Kind campaign, a critical community initiative designed to combat the rising tide of food insecurity in the region. The campaign is scheduled to launch on Friday, Dec. 4, marking the beginning of a dedicated month focused on generosity, storytelling, and direct support for local food banks that are currently operating under significant strain. While the holiday season traditionally represents a time of gathering around abundant tables, thousands of residents in Thunder Bay continue to face the daily and often desperate challenge of securing basic meals for their families.

Partnerships With Key Food Banks

The Make The Season Kind campaign is structurally aligned with three primary food bank organizations operating in the northwest to ensure donations reach those in immediate need. These partner institutions include The Salvation Army and the Kenora Community Ministries Centre, alongside the Thunder Bay Regional Food Distribution Association, commonly referred to as RFDA. Volunteers at the RFDA are actively engaged in the logistical backbone of this effort, preparing fresh produce such as carrots for meals that are distributed to families experiencing food poverty, thereby translating public generosity into tangible nutritional support.

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Economic Reality And Financial Deficits

The urgency of this campaign is underscored by stark data from the 2025 Hungry for Change report, which outlines the precarious financial position of households in the district. According to this report, a family of four relying on Ontario Works experiences a severe deficit after accounting for essential costs such as rent and groceries. This mathematical reality means that such families have virtually no remaining capacity to cover other fundamental expenses, including utilities, transportation, clothing, and medical bills, forcing difficult trade-offs just to survive the month.

Struggle For Basic Household Expenses

The Hungry for Change report explicitly states that rent and groceries represent only a fraction of the total costs required for a household to function, highlighting that the financial burden is far more complex than simple meal preparation. Because rent is a fixed and non-negotiable obligation, families are often forced to use their limited flexible income to cover housing costs, which subsequently depletes the funds available for food. This dynamic creates a cyclical poverty trap where the payment of one essential bill directly compromises the ability to purchase adequate nutrition, leaving households with decreased flexibility and increased vulnerability.

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Community Engagement And Broadcasts

CBC Thunder Bay has a long-standing history of uniting the community through special holiday broadcasts, a tradition that began with the Sounds of the Season initiative and has evolved into the Make The Season Kind campaign. These live events and radio broadcasts provide listeners with a unique behind-the-scenes look at radio operations while fostering a deeper connection between neighbors and local advocates. By inviting the public to turn kindness into actionable support, the broadcaster aims to ensure that more individuals and families in the community have reliable access to food on the table during this critical period.

Call To Action For The Season

As the campaign unfolds throughout December, the focus remains on raising awareness about the growing impact of food insecurity and highlighting the dedicated individuals and organizations working to mitigate its effects. The combination of personal stories, live community events, and partnerships with established food banks creates a multi-faceted approach to addressing the crisis. This coordinated effort serves as a vital resource for local food banks, which continue to face escalating demand for emergency food assistance, reinforcing the necessity of sustained community engagement and financial contributions.