CBC Returns with Hockey Night in Canada Featuring PWHL Games

CBC Sports announces the return of Hockey Night in Canada for the 2026-27 season, shifting focus to eight Saturday night Professional Women's Hockey League games starting Dec. 5.

CBC Sports has announced that Hockey Night in Canada will return for its 90th season, shifting its primary on-air focus to showcase the Professional Women's Hockey League. The broadcaster confirmed that eight prime-time PWHL contests will be broadcast on Saturday nights, beginning with a matchup on Dec. 5. This strategic move comes after CBC and national rights-holder Rogers Sportsnet failed to reach a new sublicensing agreement for National Hockey League games. The decision marks a significant pivot in Canadian sports television, placing women's professional hockey at the center of one of the nation's most historic broadcast traditions.

The initial game on Dec. 5 will feature the defending Walter Cup champion Montreal Victoire hosting Hamilton's expansion team. This opening contest will serve as the platform for the Victoire's banner-raising celebration, providing a ceremonial kickoff to the regular season. All eight Saturday night games will be available on CBC Television, with live streaming accessible through CBCSports.ca and CBC Gem. This schedule ensures that fans across Canada can access the games through both traditional television and digital platforms.

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Studio Broadcast Team Assignments

Leading the studio coverage from Dec. 5 onward will be Andi Petrillo, an award-winning sportscaster and three-time Canadian Screen Award recipient for Best Sports Host. She is joined by four-time Olympic medallist Cassie Campbell-Pascal and The Athletic writer Hailey Salvian. This trio will provide comprehensive pre-game and post-game analysis, as well as between-period breakdowns of key storylines and defining moments. Petrillo has hosted seven Olympics for CBC and has covered PWHL games since the league's inaugural season in 2024, bringing extensive experience to the anchor desk.

Cassie Campbell-Pascal serves as a pivotal figure in this new era of coverage. She is the only player, male or female, to captain two Canadian Olympic gold-medal teams. Her historic achievement includes being the first female hockey player inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and the first woman appointed to the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee. Her presence adds significant credibility and historical context to the broadcast team. Her role focuses on analyzing gameplay and providing insights derived from her elite playing career.

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Hailey Salvian brings a strong journalistic background to the studio panel. She has been part of CBC's PWHL coverage since Day 1, serving as a studio analyst for the past three seasons. Salvian also covered hockey during the two most recent Winter Olympics and is a graduate of Toronto Metropolitan University's School of Journalism. Previously a television reporter for CBC Regina, she provides in-depth reporting that complements the analytical work of her co-hosts. Her integration into the main studio team solidifies CBC's commitment to high-quality sports journalism.

In-Game Broadcast Personnel Roles

The in-game broadcast team features Daniella Ponticelli on play-by-play duties. Ponticelli is a two-time multi-sport Olympic Games broadcaster who called the first PWHL game on Jan. 1, 2024. She has called more PWHL games than any other play-by-play announcer, with her 100th call expected in December. Her extensive portfolio also includes commentary for the Northern Super League women's professional soccer and the WNBA, specifically Toronto Tempo broadcasts.

Providing color commentary alongside Ponticelli is three-time Olympic champion Becky Kellar. Kellar has served as a color analyst for PWHL broadcasts since 2024 and was part of CBC's coverage of the Milano-Cortina Olympics in February. As a player, she captured a silver medal at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics in Japan. Her achievements include induction into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the 2006 Canadian women's championship squad.

Rob Pizzo joins the booth as the rinkside reporter. Pizzo has covered women's and men's hockey at all levels and previously appeared on PWHL broadcasts, including the Walter Cup Finals. He has also contributed to CBC's Olympics coverage as both a reporter and host. His experience across multiple sports and levels of play allows him to gather exclusive insights from the ice level, enhancing the viewer's understanding of game dynamics and player emotions.

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Full Season Schedule and Digital Content

The complete schedule includes 26 total matchups available on CBC TV and CBC Gem. The season features additional games on Dec. 26 with Toronto versus Hamilton at 7 p.m. ET, and Feb. 20 with Seattle versus Toronto at 7 p.m. ET. These times are subject to change, but the consistent Saturday night slot ensures viewers know when to tune in. The broadcast team will continue to break down the biggest plays and key storylines throughout the season.

French language coverage is also expanding for the 2026-27 season. CBC/Radio-Canada has acquired exclusive French language audio broadcast rights for all Montreal Victoire games in Canada. These audio feeds will be aired on Radio-Canada OHdio and select games on ICI Première. Additionally, six regular-season contests plus the all-star game will be aired on ICI Télé and the French streaming service ICI TOU.TV. This expansion ensures broader accessibility for Francophone audiences across the country.

Supplementary Digital Series Launch

Alongside the main broadcast, CBC Sports is launching a new digital series titled House Rules on CBC Gem. The series premieres on Nov. 25 and features Emma Maltais and Maggie Connors as hosts. The two best friends and former PWHL roommates are now on opposing teams, with Maltais joining the Victoire and Connors joining the expansion San Jose Sea Lions. They will reconnect biweekly to host unfiltered conversations.

House Rules covers a wide range of topics including hockey, culture, and fashion. The series offers behind-the-scenes stories from the biggest personalities in the sport. This digital content complements the traditional television coverage by providing off-ice entertainment and deeper personal insights. It highlights the growing ecosystem surrounding the Professional Women's Hockey League. The partnership aims to bring a much bigger audience to the expanding women's league through diverse media channels.