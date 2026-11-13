CBC News Uncovers Baweja Group Bishnoi Cell Linked to Alberta Violence

IRB documents reveal the Baweja group, a Bishnoi gang cell, orchestrated violent attacks in Alberta and B.C., targeting students with weapons and extortion.

New documents obtained by CBC News have exposed the existence of a previously unreported Bishnoi cell known as the Baweja group. Members of this specific faction have been directly tied to multiple shootings and extortion threats across Alberta and British Columbia. The revelations come from confidential sources and legal transcripts that detail the operational mechanics of these transnational criminal networks within Canadian borders.

October College Ambush and Weaponry Used

The core details of the Baweja group's violent capabilities were highlighted by an incident that occurred on an afternoon in early October 2025. A van carrying a group of masked attackers drove into the parking lot of a Calgary college. The vehicle arrived while a group of young men were caught napping in a white Mustang. The attackers immediately ambushed the sleeping victims, deploying chemical irritants and heavy weaponry to inflict harm.

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During this confrontation, one victim was pepper-sprayed directly in the face. The attackers left behind a baseball bat and a sword at the scene, indicating premeditation and an intent to cause serious physical injury. Police investigation of the site confirmed the presence of these weapons, linking the physical evidence to the broader pattern of gang-related violence in the region.

Kawanmeet Singh Targeted with Extortion Video

The aggression was not merely physical but also psychological, designed to intimidate families and associates. The attackers recorded the confrontation and subsequently sent a video to the parents of one victim, Kawanmeet Singh. The message served as a direct threat, warning the family about what their son was doing and the specific behavior he was engaging in.

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This act of digital extortion is documented in a trove of new Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) documents disclosed to CBC News through federal Access to Information requests. These transcripts reveal the existence of Singh's organization, the Baweja group, and provide new information from an insider regarding the Canadian operations of the larger transnational gang structure.

Insider Claims Justice System Weakness

According to statements made to police, the gangsters involved are essentially laughing at the Canadian justice system. They operate with the knowledge that the harshest penalty they are likely to face is deportation. This belief provides them with a free ticket back to India, allowing them to evade long-term imprisonment despite their violent actions in Canada.

The confidential informant highlighted this perceived immunity as a key factor in their continued operations. This insight suggests that the current legal framework does not pose a sufficient deterrent to members of these gangs, who view Canadian borders as permeable and penalties as temporary inconveniences rather than permanent consequences.

IRB Findings on Baweja Group Members

Alleged Baweja group members Kawanmeet Singh, Ekamjot Singh, and Sukhdeep Singh were all found inadmissible to Canada due to organized criminality. These determinations were made during separate IRB hearings held this summer in Vancouver and Toronto. The legal proceedings confirmed their ties to criminal activities that threaten public safety.

A lawyer for the Ministry of Public Safety stated that these four names appear repeatedly throughout independent police investigations. Agencies including the RCMP, Calgary Police Services, the Surrey Police Service, and the CBSA have encountered these individuals. They share vehicles and residences and travel together across the country, as confirmed by government lawyers during the hearings.

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Rival Gang Violence and Leadership Splits

The October 2025 college parking lot incident appears to be a planned and retaliatory attack on the Baweja group by members of another gang. A government lawyer told the hearing that eight or nine people jumped out of the van and charged the victims. Ekamjot Singh was pepper-sprayed and attempted to flee in the Mustang, colliding with the attacker's van and other parked cars.

Police believe this attack was the work of a rival faction. The source of the dispute remains unclear, but previous IRB records note other incidents of factional violence, including a shooting in Edmonton. The Canada Border Service Agency tactical guide also notes a significant split between Lawrence Bishnoi and former top lieutenant Goldy Brar, further fragmenting the gang's command structure.

Immigration Status and Future Outlook

Kawanmeet Singh, Ekamjot Singh, and Sukhdeep Singh all entered Canada on study permits. Like the vast majority of alleged Bishnoi gang associates, they are officially referred to by the common surname Singh in immigration proceedings. However, IRB documents clarify that Kawanmeet Singh's actual surname is Baweja, the name his associates used to identify his alleged cell.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a prominent figure in the gang, was photographed in New Delhi in April 2023. The Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for hundreds of extortion attacks across Canada. The deportation of key figures like the Singhs marks a shift in enforcement, though insiders suggest the underlying network remains resilient and active across multiple provinces.