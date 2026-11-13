CBC Names Broadcast Team for Historic PWHL Coverage on Hockey Night

Andi Petrillo and Cassie Campbell-Pascall will lead the new broadcast team for Hockey Night in Canada covering the Professional Women's Hockey League season.

Andi Petrillo and Cassie Campbell-Pascall will serve as the lead voices for the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast team during the inaugural year of its partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey League. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation confirmed this landmark announcement on Thursday, establishing the key personnel ahead of the upcoming season kickoff.

CBC Partnership Mechanism and History

This strategic shift follows the termination of a National Hockey League sublicensing agreement between CBC and Rogers Communications, prompting a search for new content. The formal partnership between the broadcaster and the Professional Women's Hockey League was officially announced on September 28. This marks a significant evolution for Hockey Night in Canada, which has been a staple of Canadian sports culture since 1936, originally airing on radio before transitioning to television in 1952.

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Andi Petrillo Studio Leadership

Andi Petrillo will host the studio coverage, bringing extensive experience to the role. She was the first woman to join the Hockey Night in Canada studio team full-time during the 2011-12 season. Her career accolades include three Canadian Screen Awards for best sports host. Additionally, she was the first woman to receive the George Gross-Don Goodwin Award, which recognizes outstanding career achievements in sports broadcasting.

Expert Panel and Play-by-Play Voices

Cassie Campbell-Pascall joins the roster as a panellist alongside Hailey Salvian, a senior writer with The Athletic. Campbell-Pascall previously made history in 2006 as the first woman to provide colour commentary on Hockey Night in Canada. Her background includes captaining Canada to two Olympic gold medals. Daniella Ponticelli will handle the play-by-play duties, supported by analysis from Becky Kellar, a three-time Olympic gold medalist. Rob Pizzo is assigned to report from the rinkside.

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First Game and Season Outlook

The broadcast team will debut with the first Professional Women's Hockey League game on December 5. This historic matchup features the expansion Hamilton Havoc taking on the defending champion Montréal Victoire. The scheduling of this event highlights the immediate relevance of the new partnership and the high level of competition expected in the league.

Impact on Women's Hockey Media

The integration of these veterans into the Hockey Night in Canada framework represents a major milestone for women's sports media. By placing former Olympic champions and award-winning journalists at the forefront of the broadcast, the CBC aims to elevate the visibility of the Professional Women's Hockey League. This move ensures that the coverage is handled by individuals with deep historical ties to the sport and proven broadcasting excellence.