CBC meteorologist Colette Kennedy analyzes how El Niño and polar vortex changes impact southern Ontario weather. Discover what the seasonal forecast means for temperatures.

CBC meteorologist Colette Kennedy provides a detailed breakdown of the meteorological factors shaping southern Ontario's upcoming winter season. The analysis focuses on the interaction between a powerful El Niño phenomenon and an unusually early disruption of the polar vortex. These atmospheric conditions create a complex forecasting environment for residents in the region.

Early Warmth Defies Historical November Norms

Torontonians have not yet needed to retrieve heavy winter coats from storage as temperatures remain significantly above historical averages. Environment Canada reports that daytime highs reached 15 C on Thursday and are expected to stay near 14 C on Saturday. This warmth contrasts sharply with historical data showing the average high on November 19 was approximately 7.5 C.

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While the immediate weather feels pleasant, the seasonal outlook indicates a high probability of above-normal temperatures for the period spanning December through February. Climate scientists caution that average warmth does not eliminate the risk of cold snaps. Residents should still anticipate rain or mixed precipitation, particularly when temperatures fluctuate around the freezing mark.

El Niño Dynamics and Ocean Heat Storage

A super El Niño event is currently developing across the central Pacific Ocean, driving global temperature increases. This phenomenon releases heat that the ocean has previously stored beneath the surface rather than adding new thermal energy to the planet. The underlying ocean warmth is attributed to long-term climate change caused by fossil fuel combustion and greenhouse gas emissions.

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Global ocean temperatures are now at record highs, providing substantial fuel for weather systems. When Arctic air moves over these warm, ice-free waters, it triggers intense lake-effect snowstorms. These meteorological events can intensify systems moving through the American Southwest and impact southern Ontario through powerful low-pressure formations known as Colorado lows.

Historical Precedents and Forecast Limitations

Comparing current conditions to past strong El Niño winters reveals inconsistent outcomes. The winter of 1997-1998 was approximately 2.5 degrees warmer than normal, while 2015-2016 saw temperatures 3 degrees above average. Conversely, the 1972-1973 winter was 1.3 degrees colder than the modern normal, and 1991-1992 was only barely above average.

These historical variances demonstrate that a strong El Niño does not guarantee a mild winter. Other atmospheric patterns can strengthen or counteract the influence of El Niño. Additionally, Environment Canada notes that precise predictions for snowfall and rain amounts remain difficult to determine with seasonal forecasts.

Polar Vortex Disruption and Future Outlook

High above the Arctic, the stratospheric polar vortex reversed direction in November. This event marks an exceptionally early disruption for the swirling cylinder of westerly winds that typically forms over the North Pole in winter. Such an early reversal suggests a potential for increased Arctic air moving southward in the coming months.

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The super El Niño has not yet peaked, with predictions indicating the maximum intensity will occur sometime in December. While the seasonal forecast points to warmer-than-normal temperatures, the early polar vortex shift introduces uncertainty. Residents should prepare for variable weather conditions as winter approaches.