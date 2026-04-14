CBC Investigation Reveals Loblaw and Sobeys Stores Continue to Sell Underweight Meat

A CBC News secret shopping investigation reveals Loblaw and Sobeys-affiliated stores are still selling underweight meat, despite past promises to fix the issue. The investigation found numerous instances of overcharging across various locations in multiple cities, costing consumers a significant amount. Former CFIA inspectors and consumers alike are calling for stricter enforcement and accountability.

A CBC News investigation reveals a recurring issue: several stores owned by Loblaw and affiliated with Sobeys are selling underweight meat , despite prior assurances of corrective action. This investigation, conducted through secret shopping, highlights a pattern of overcharging customers. Former Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) inspector Terri Lee estimates that misweighed meat costs Canadian consumers millions of dollars annually, underscoring the severity of the problem. This investigation aimed to evaluate the accuracy of packaged fresh meat weights in stores across Toronto, Vancouver, and Halifax. Purchases were made at 17 stores. The investigation focused on packaged fresh meat sold by weight. Meats were secretly weighed in their original packaging using a kitchen scale. When the actual weight fell short of the declared net weight on the label, it indicated that the meat was underweight, potentially due to the inclusion of packaging during weighing and pricing. The findings of this investigation reveal a concerning trend of potential consumer exploitation, with the weights of meat products consistently falling short of the stated weights on the labels. The investigation’s methodology, using secret shopping techniques, has produced irrefutable evidence.

The investigation purchased and documented 32 underweight meat products across seven stores. These included Safeway and Thrifty Foods stores in North Vancouver, Farm Boy locations in the Greater Toronto Area, and Real Canadian Superstores in the Halifax area. The overcharges were significant, ranging from two to 16.7 percent. Air-chilled organic chicken at Farm Boy showed the highest overcharge, with a pack of chicken breasts costing an additional $1.35 and a pack of chicken thighs an extra $1.37. The discrepancy was demonstrated, when a chicken breast package, with a label indicating a .285 kg weight, was found to weigh only .244 kg without packaging, a difference of 41 grams. Even when the packaging weight was included, the meat remained underweight by 17 grams. Karen Webber, a consumer, expressed her frustration. She purchased underweight beef brisket twice from a Real Canadian Superstore in Dartmouth, N.S., highlighting the lack of effective change despite her previous complaints. The investigation's evidence indicates that the stores continue to weigh and price meat products, including packaging.

The CFIA has responded by increasing its unannounced spot checks and issuing warnings to several retailers for weight violations. However, no fines have yet been levied. Former CFIA inspector Lee advocates for stricter enforcement, including significantly larger fines for grocers who persistently misweigh meat. She emphasized the importance of consumer protection from food fraud and stated, 'We're still seeing it's rampant.' The investigation also involved a tip from Karen Webber, a retired high school principal. Webber purchased underweight beef briskets in February 2025 at her local Real Canadian Superstore and reported the issue. The store manager provided a free brisket and promised to address the problem. But, when she returned a year later, she discovered the same issue. CBC News bought six beef briskets from two Real Canadian Superstores in the Halifax area. All six were underweight and appeared to have been weighed with the plastic Superstore packaging included. This investigation underscores the need for greater regulatory oversight and accountability within the grocery industry to protect consumers from being overcharged for meat products and to ensure fair practices. The ongoing issue of underweight meat sales is a direct reflection of a failure to uphold consumer rights and maintain the integrity of the food supply.





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Loblaw Sobeys Underweight Meat Consumer Fraud Food Prices

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