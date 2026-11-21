Cavalry FC defeats Atletico Ottawa in the North Star Cup final to claim a historic regular season and championship double in the Canadian Premier League.

Cavalry FC secured a historic milestone in the Canadian Premier League by defeating Atletico Ottawa 3-2 in the North Star Cup final on Saturday. The victory completes a unique regular-season Shield and championship double, making the Calgary club the first team in the league's eight-year history to achieve this feat. Manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. declared his squad the best ever to play in the competition following the win.

Match Dynamics and Key Scorers

Tobias Warschewski, the Canadian Premier League's player of the year, drove the offensive effort by scoring in the fifth and 74th minutes. He also provided the assist for captain Sergio Camargo's goal in the 47th minute, earning the match's Most Valuable Player award. Warschewski noted the privilege of playing in such high-stakes games despite feeling exhausted after the contest.

Also read Cavalry FC Aims for CPL Double in Championship Final Against Atletico Ottawa

Cavalry FC Historical Context

This triumph marks Cavalry FC's second North Star Cup in three years, following their first title in 2024, and their fourth consecutive final appearance. The team exacted revenge for last year's 2-1 extra-time loss to Atletico Ottawa, which occurred during a snowstorm at TD Place. The club has demonstrated sustained dominance by reaching the championship match for four straight seasons.

Atletico Ottawa Comeback Effort

Atletico Ottawa reduced the deficit in the 65th minute through a Cavalry own-goal off defender Daan Klomp, who earned the league's defender of the year title. Striker Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau converted a penalty kick in injury time after Klomp fouled Tyr Duhaney-Walker, then attempted a bicycle kick that was easily saved by goalkeeper Nathan Ingham.

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Wintry Conditions and Pitch Impact

The match took place in harsh wintry conditions with a minus 11 C wind chill at Atco Field in front of a capacity crowd of 9,131 spectators. The hard, slick Spruce Meadows pitch influenced play, allowing Warschewski to curl a one-hopper free kick that accelerated past goalkeeper Christopher Kalongo for his eighth playoff goal.

Managerial Leadership and Future Outlook

Atletico Ottawa suffered the loss of leading scorer Ballou Tabla due to a low-body injury from the semi-final, replacing him with Gabriel Antinoro. Head coach Gustavo Leal, who took over in July to stabilize the team, praised the young squad's performance and emphasized the need for continued improvement in the upcoming season.