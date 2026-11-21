Cavalry FC defeated Atletico Ottawa 3-2 on Nov. 21, 2026 in Calgary to win the Canadian Premier League final and become the first club in league history to win both the regular-season Shield and the North Star Cup in the same season.

Cavalry FC defeated Atletico Ottawa 3-2 on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 in Calgary to win the Canadian Premier League final and complete an unprecedented league double.

The victory gave the Calgary club the championship North Star Cup to go with the regular-season Shield it had already secured. Cavalry is the first team in the league's eight-year history to earn both trophies in the same season. The match was reported by The Canadian Press, with Todd Korol providing photography of the final. The final was played in Calgary, where Tobias Warschewski scored in the first half and celebrated the goal.

Also read Cavalry FC Aims for CPL Double in Championship Final Against Atletico Ottawa

Tobias Warschewski Scores Twice For Cavalry

Warschewski also took a free kick during the match as Cavalry pressed for the title on home ground. Cavalry star Tobias Warschewski, the CPL's player of the year, scored in the fifth and 74th minutes. Calgary captain Sergio Camargo struck in the 47th minute, extending the home side's lead after Warschewski's first-half goal. That goal gave Cavalry a cushion in a final that would later tighten as Ottawa fought back.

Ottawa pulled a goal back on a Cavalry own-goal in the 65th minute. The score changed the momentum of the match and set up a tense closing stretch in Calgary. Atletico Ottawa then equalized in extra time when Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau converted a penalty kick. That goal made it 3-2 and forced Cavalry to defend the narrow lead through the final stages.

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Cavalry held on for the 3-2 win and the title. The result also gave Calgary a measure of revenge after the club fell 2-1 in extra time to Atletico Ottawa in last year's snowy final at TD Place in Ottawa. Warschewski's first-half goal and Camargo's strike in the 47th put Cavalry in front, while the own-goal in the 65th and Fleuriau Chateau's extra-time penalty kept Ottawa in the match.

Cavalry Completes Historic Domestic Double

The two-goal burst from Ottawa made the final a one-goal game late. The championship caps an eight-year league history in which no other club had combined the regular-season Shield with the North Star Cup. Cavalry now holds both after the win in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadian Premier League final drew attention in Calgary as Cavalry secured the domestic double in front of its home supporters.

The club had already been crowned regular-season champion before the final. Atletico Ottawa finished as runner-up after pushing the match into extra time. The penalty kick by Fleuriau Chateau gave Ottawa late hope, but Cavalry protected its lead to claim the championship. The match in Calgary was played on Nov. 21, 2026.

The victory marks a historic moment for Cavalry FC and for the Canadian Premier League, as the club becomes the first to win both major domestic honors in a single season. The North Star Cup joins the Shield in Calgary's trophy case after the 3-2 win over Atletico Ottawa. Calgary reached the CPL final a fourth straight year and won its first North Star Cup in 2024.

Cavalry's players and supporters celebrated on home ground after the final whistle, capping a season in which the club had set the standard in the regular season and then delivered in the championship match. The win avenged the previous year's extra-time defeat in Ottawa, when the snowy conditions at TD Place added to Calgary's disappointment. This time, the decisive moments came from Warschewski, Camargo and a defense that held firm after Ottawa's late surge.

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North Star Cup Join Shield In Trophy Case

The own-goal and Fleuriau Chateau's penalty made it a one-goal game, but Cavalry did not concede again. The North Star Cup is the league's championship trophy, awarded to the winner of the CPL final. The Shield goes to the team that finishes first in the regular season. No club had won both in the same year since the league began play eight seasons ago.

Cavalry's double places the club alone in league history. The final in Calgary on Nov. 21, 2026 will be remembered as the night the double was completed. Atletico Ottawa, meanwhile, finished as runner-up after a comeback that fell just short. The club had also ended Cavalry's season the year before, making the result a reversal of fortunes.

Cavalry FC's victory was reported by The Canadian Press, with photography by Todd Korol. The final drew attention in Calgary as the home side secured the domestic double in front of its supporters. The club had already been crowned regular-season champion before the final. Atletico Ottawa finished as runner-up after pushing the match into extra time.

Cavalry Claims Pinnacle Of Eight Year Climb

The penalty kick by Fleuriau Chateau gave Ottawa late hope, but Cavalry protected its lead to claim the championship. The North Star Cup joins the Shield in Calgary's trophy case after the 3-2 win over Atletico Ottawa. For Cavalry FC, the win represents the pinnacle of an eight-year climb in the Canadian Premier League. The club had won the regular-season Shield before the final, but the North Star Cup had eluded Calgary until this night.

The 3-2 scoreline reflects a match that swung from a two-goal Cavalry lead to a tense one-goal finish. Warschewski's first-half goal and Camargo's 47th-minute strike put the home side in control. Ottawa's own-goal in the 65th and Fleuriau Chateau's extra-time penalty made it 3-2. Cavalry held on to claim the title and complete the double.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2026.