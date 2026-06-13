Cavaliers' James Harden Arrested in Houston for Unlawful Weapon Possession

NBA star James Harden of the Cleveland Cavaliers was arrested in Houston on a misdemeanor charge for unlawfully carrying a firearm in a motor vehicle. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, and Harden was released after posting a $100 bond. The Cavaliers acknowledged the arrest and are gathering information. Harden, a 15-year veteran, joined Cleveland in a trade from the Clippers last season.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden was arrested in Houston on Saturday for unlawfully carrying a weapon. According to the Harris County District Clerk's Office, Harden was charged with "UNL CARRYING WEAPON - GUN IN MV," indicating he was unlawfully carrying a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The arrest occurred at 3:41 a.m. local time. Harden was held on a $100 bond, which was posted on Saturday, resulting in his release from police custody. The charge is a misdemeanor, and case details suggest the handgun was not properly holstered. The clerk's office website lists the next hearing for June 22, when further legal steps will be determined.

The Cleveland Cavaliers issued a statement acknowledging the arrest: "The Cleveland Cavaliers are aware of the arrest of James Harden this morning and are in the process of gathering additional information. We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available. At this time, we will have no further comment.

" The team acquired Harden ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Darius Garland and a second-round pick. Harden, drafted third overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2009, has spent 15 seasons in the NBA, with previous stints in Houston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. In his lone season with Cleveland last year, he averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game over 26 regular-season appearances.

The incident raises questions about his future with the Cavaliers as the legal process unfolds





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

James Harden Cleveland Cavaliers Arrest Weapon Charge NBA Houston

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle revive interest in Man City’s James TraffordNewcastle United have renewed their interest in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford as Eddie Howe’s side continue to assess options between the posts ahead of the new season.The Magpies have l...

Read more »

James Talarico Takes Shots At Ted Cruz And Ken Paxton’s Masculinity: ‘Weak Men’“I've said before, and I will keep saying that real men serve others; weak men serve themselves,” the Texas Democrat said.

Read more »

James Harden Arrested for Carrying Unlawful WeaponCleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden was arrested in Houston, Texas, on Saturday for carrying an unlawful weapon. Harden was charged with 'UNL CARRYING WEAPON - GUN IN MV' and was held on a $100 bond, which was posted on Saturday.

Read more »

Cavaliers' Harden charged with unlawful carrying of weaponCavaliers guard James Harden was arrested early Saturday morning in Houston and has been charged with a misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Read more »