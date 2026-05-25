Cavaliers Face Elimination in Game 4 as Knicks Look to Clinch Series

The New York Knicks have a chance to clinch the series in Game 4 on Monday night, while the Cleveland Cavaliers must win to keep their hopes alive.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing a daunting task as they trail the New York Knicks 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals. The Cavaliers must win Game 4 in order to keep the series alive, a feat that would make them the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit in a seven-game series.

The Knicks, on the other hand, have a chance to clinch the series in Game 4 on Monday night, which would be their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. Cleveland was at home for Game 3, but it wasn’t enough to pick up a much-needed win. New York secured the win, with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby combining for 73 of the team’s 121 points in Game 3.

All five Knicks starters finished in double-digit scoring on Saturday, while Landry Shamet added 14 points off the bench. The Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell went to the locker room in the second quarter but was able to return to the game. It wasn’t clear exactly what Mitchell was dealing with, but many have thought that he hasn’t looked right throughout the series. He finished the game with 23 points on 9 of 21 shooting.

Evan Mobley led Cleveland with 24 points, while James Harden had 19 points. If the Knicks win, they will await the winner of the Western Conference finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, which is currently underway. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, will have to regroup and try to make a comeback in Game 5, if they manage to win Game 4.

The momentum is clearly with the Knicks, who have been riding the high of their comeback win in Game 1. They were down 22 points in the fourth quarter, battled back to force overtime, and then won the game. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, will have to dig deep and find a way to overcome their current deficit.

The game will be played at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday night, and it promises to be an exciting matchup. The Cavaliers must win this game if they want to keep their hopes alive, and the Knicks will be looking to seal the deal and make it to the NBA Finals. The stakes are high, and the tension will be palpable as the two teams face off in Game 4





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Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Eastern Conference Finals NBA Finals Donovan Mitchell Evan Mobley James Harden Jalen Brunson Mikal Bridges OG Anunoby Landry Shamet

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