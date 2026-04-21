Cavaliers Establish Playoff Dominance with Strong Opening Victory Over Raptors

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden lead a blistering first-half offensive display as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of their NBA playoff series despite ongoing injury concerns for the visiting team.

The atmosphere inside the arena in Cleveland was electric as the hometown Cavaliers showcased their offensive firepower during the opening game of their first-round NBA playoff series against the visiting Toronto Raptors . From the opening tip-off, the Cavaliers displayed a high level of intensity, effectively dismantling the Raptors defensive schemes with rapid ball movement and clinical perimeter shooting.

Donovan Mitchell led the charge with a disciplined performance, contributing 15 points, while his teammate James Harden proved to be an equally lethal force, shooting an impressive 6-of-9 from the field to add 16 points. The duo combined for five of the team’s six three-pointers in the first half, setting an aggressive tone that the Raptors struggled to match throughout the early stages of the contest. Cleveland established dominance early in the first quarter, hitting six of their initial seven field goals and capitalizing on a series of defensive miscues by Toronto. The Raptors turned the ball over three times in the opening five minutes, allowing the Cavaliers to sprint to a 15-7 lead. Recognizing the momentum shift, Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic called an immediate timeout to adjust his team's defensive rotation. While the move paid off briefly as the Raptors managed a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to two points at the start of the second quarter, the Cavaliers responded with composure. Mitchell connected on his second triple of the half, triggering another Cleveland scoring surge that extended the lead to nine points, forcing yet another tactical timeout from the Toronto bench with under nine minutes remaining in the half. Despite the competitive spirit shown by both sides, the Raptors are facing significant adversity regarding their personnel. Official reports confirmed that a key rotation player remained sidelined for the duration of the contest due to a persistent right hamstring strain. Although Coach Rajakovic noted that the player showed signs of improvement following a productive workout session, the medical staff determined that the injury was still too sensitive to risk further aggravation in a high-intensity playoff environment. As the series shifts toward the next matchup, the Raptors organization continues to monitor their injury report closely, hoping for a return that could potentially alter the trajectory of this series. For Cleveland, the focus remains on maintaining this momentum and securing home-court advantage as they prepare for the physical challenges that lie ahead in the upcoming games





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