Cavaliers Command 2-0 Series Lead Over Raptors with Historic Playoff Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers extended their playoff winning streak against the Toronto Raptors to 12 games, securing a 115-105 victory behind strong performances from Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Evan Mobley.

The Cleveland Cavaliers demonstrated their championship aspirations on Monday night by securing a dominant 115-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. With this win, the Cavaliers have now taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, putting immense pressure on the Toronto squad as the action shifts north.

The game, held at a raucous Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, saw the home team maintain control from the opening tip-off, never once surrendering the lead to their Canadian opponents. Donovan Mitchell led the offensive charge with a clinical 30-point performance, while veteran James Harden provided crucial support with 28 points and a historic showing in playmaking and defense. Evan Mobley also contributed significantly, logging 25 points and hauling in eight rebounds to help neutralize the Raptors frontcourt. Statistically, the Cavaliers made history by becoming one of the rare teams to feature three players scoring at least 25 points in a single postseason contest. This feat marks the second consecutive year Cleveland has achieved such offensive efficiency, underscoring the team's depth and versatility. Furthermore, this victory marks a staggering 12th consecutive postseason win for Cleveland against Toronto, tying an all-time NBA record for the longest winning streak by one franchise against a single opponent in playoff history. This streak, which dates back to the 2016 Eastern Conference finals, highlights a long-standing psychological and tactical dominance that the Cavaliers currently hold over the Raptors. The organization now joins elite company, matching their own historical records against Detroit and Atlanta, as well as the legendary Los Angeles Lakers run against the Seattle SuperSonics during the 1980s. On the other side of the court, the Toronto Raptors displayed moments of resilience despite the challenging deficit. Scottie Barnes fought hard to keep his team within striking distance, recording a career-high 26 points, while RJ Barrett chipped in with 22 points and nine rebounds. The Raptors managed to cut the lead to single digits midway through the fourth quarter after a gritty driving layup by Barnes brought the score to 99-90. However, the experience of the Cleveland veterans proved to be the deciding factor. Mitchell responded instantly by scoring seven consecutive points, effectively silencing the Raptors comeback attempt. James Harden also made his mark on the record books, passing a milestone to take sole possession of seventh place on the NBA all-time playoff assist leaderboard with 1,139 career assists. His defensive hustle was equally notable, as he recorded five steals, providing the necessary energy for the Cavaliers to maintain their momentum. As the series moves forward, the Raptors face an uphill battle to solve the complex defensive schemes and high-octane offensive rotations that the Cavaliers have perfected throughout this series





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