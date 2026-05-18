Cavaliers Advance to Conference Finals with Dominant Game 7 Win Over Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers secured their spot in the conference finals with a dominant Game 7 victory over the Detroit Pistons, led by Darius Garland's 21 points and 12 rebounds. Coach Kenny Atkinson praised the team's focus and intensity, setting their sights on reaching the NBA Finals.

Darius Garland delivered an impressive performance with 21 points and 12 rebounds, propelling the Cleveland Cavaliers to a decisive victory in Game 7 of their playoff series against the Detroit Pistons .

This win advances the Cavaliers to the conference finals for the first time since 2018, marking their deepest postseason run in years. Donovan Mitchell expressed the team’s determination, stating, We didn’t just come here to win a game. We’ve set our sights on reaching the NBA Finals, and this victory is a crucial step toward that goal.

It’s been almost a decade since we’ve overcome this challenge, and now we can finally breathe—though we’ll only allow ourselves a short respite before returning to work. Jarred Vanderbilt and Evan Mobley each contributed 13 points for the Pistons, who fell just short of securing a spot in the conference finals for the first time since 2008. Despite a strong effort in Game 6, Detroit couldn’t carry their momentum into the decisive seventh game.

Cade Cunningham shared his frustration, saying, That game was tough. Playing at home, we wanted to give our fans a win, but it didn’t happen. This loss brings back memories of last year, and honestly, it’s not a great feeling. The Cavaliers set the tone early, controlling the pace and building a commanding lead.

Donovan Mitchell was instrumental in the third quarter, scoring 15 of his 21 points to break the game wide open. The Cavaliers dominated in the paint, outscoring Detroit 58-34, and shot 50.6 percent from the field compared to the Pistons' dismal 35.3 percent. Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson emphasized the importance of playing with force on both ends of the court, which made them a formidable opponent.

The Cavaliers capitalized on Detroit’s cold shooting in the opening quarter, turning missed shots into transition baskets and building an early lead. They led 31-22 at the end of the first and extended their advantage to 64-47 by halftime. The Pistons struggled offensively, unable to mount a comeback, while the Cavaliers maintained their dominance, leading by as much as 35 points in the second half.

The closest the Pistons got in the second half was within 17 points in the third quarter. Atkinson credited the team’s ability to dictate the pace from the opening tip, which set the tone for the entire game. He reiterated the importance of maintaining consistency and not allowing lapses in intensity, something the team will continue to focus on as they prepare for the conference finals





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