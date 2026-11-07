Cattail Crossing Golf Club Reopens Nine Holes for Final Season Rounds

Edmonton's Cattail Crossing Golf Club offers a limited nine-hole reopening to compensate for lost playing days. Bookings are already full for the final weekend of the 2026 season before winter closure.

The Cattail Crossing Golf Club in Edmonton has announced a limited reopening for its nine-hole course, offering golfers one final opportunity to play before the onset of winter snow. The facility, which typically shuts down for the colder months, will remain open from Saturday through the following Sunday, contingent upon favorable weather conditions. This special extension is designed to provide members and visitors with extra playing time before the ground freezes.

Reopening Details And Weather Dependencies

The specific dates for this late-season extension span from this Saturday to the following Sunday. The management has emphasized that play is strictly weather permitting, ensuring that the turf and conditions remain safe for athletes. This decision marks a significant departure from the standard annual shutdown schedule that the club usually enforces during the transition into the colder months.

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Compensating For Wet Summer Days

Director of events Brandy Cox stated that this late-season window serves as a vital opportunity to make up for time lost during the summer months. The general manager confirmed that the club missed a total of 23 days of golf in 2026 due to excessive rain. This delay forced closures that disrupted the regular schedule, making the current late openings a necessary measure to balance the annual playing calendar.

High Demand And Immediate Bookings

The announcement of the reopening triggered an immediate surge in interest from the local golfing community. Cox noted that phones started ringing off the hook as soon as the news was shared on social media. The course is currently booked solid for Saturday, Sunday, and Wednesday, with only limited availability remaining for the other days of the week, indicating a high level of excitement among patrons.

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Year-Round Operations And Social Benefits

While the outdoor course is currently the focus of this limited reopening, the club continues to operate year-round despite the inaccessibility of the greens during harsh winter weather. The facility hosts winter events and charity functions with the assistance of its on-site restaurant, maintaining community engagement even when golf is not feasible.

Member Sentiment And Pride

Cox highlighted the emotional significance of this final stretch of play, describing the reaction to the announcement as extremely positive. She expressed that golfers feel a sense of pride in playing in November, viewing it as an achievement worth sharing. This sentiment drives the high demand for the remaining slots, as athletes seek to extend their season despite the approaching cold.