A new documentary follows Catherine, Princess of Wales, as she reflects on life since her 2024 cancer diagnosis and completes the Three Peaks Challenge for charity. Heal will air on BBC, NBCUniversal, Channel 9, CTV and Noovo in late November and early December 2026.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, opens up about finding hope and joy amid uncertainty in a new documentary exploring life since her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

The film, titled Heal, follows the 44-year-old princess as she attempts the Three Peaks Challenge. That challenge involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. Kate completed the feat in June to raise money for the cancer charity of the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she was treated. A trailer released Saturday by Prince William and Kate's Kensington Palace office shows the princess reflecting on her cancer journey.

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In it, she also speaks to others about their experiences. Kate, who is married to the heir to the British throne, announced in March 2024 that she had cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. Her diagnosis followed major abdominal surgery. She did not reveal what type of cancer she was treated for.

Kate disclosed in January 2025 that she was in remission. She has gradually resumed her public duties. Earlier this month, she visited India with William, where she attended a group photograph with finalists of the Earthshot Prize in Mumbai on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. In the trailer, Kate says cancer changes people profoundly.

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She describes healing as a journey. She speaks of how to reconnect with the things you once knew, and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty. She adds that it is clear we are not meant to carry life's challenges alone. She also says that often, it is through pain that we realize there is a greater beauty that lies beyond that.

Heal will be broadcast by the BBC in Britain on Nov. 29. It will air on NBCUniversal in the United States on Nov. 30. Australia's Channel 9 will show it on Dec. 1, and Canada's CTV and Noovo will air it on Dec. 7. Kensington Palace said proceeds from its distribution will go to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Kate Completes Three Peaks Challenge for Cancer Charity

The documentary combines Kate's personal reflections with the physical challenge of the Three Peaks Challenge. The Three Peaks Challenge is known for its demanding schedule and rapid ascents. Kate's completion of the challenge in June raised funds for the hospital charity that supports cancer patients and research. The new documentary offers a rare look at Kate's life after treatment.

It also highlights her efforts to support others facing cancer. Her public duties have included international travel and engagements tied to her charitable work. The trailer's release comes as Kate continues to balance public life with her health journey. Kensington Palace has described the documentary as a project focused on healing and connection.

Heal is set to reach audiences across multiple countries through major broadcasters. The distribution plan includes the BBC, NBCUniversal, Channel 9, CTV and Noovo. The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity will receive proceeds from the distribution. Kate's message in the trailer emphasizes hope and shared experience.

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Documentary Focuses on Healing and Connection

She notes that healing involves reconnecting with what was known before and finding joy even amid uncertainty. Her words also stress that people are not meant to face life's challenges alone. The documentary arrives after Kate's cancer announcement in March 2024 and her remission update in January 2025. It follows her gradual return to public duties, including her visit to India with William in November 2026.

In Mumbai, Kate attended a group photograph with finalists of the Earthshot Prize on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. The event was part of the couple's visit to India. The AP photo by Rafiq Maqbool captured the moment. Heal is expected to draw attention to the Royal Marsden Hospital and its charity.

Kate was treated at the hospital, and the documentary's proceeds will support its cancer charity. The film blends her personal story with a demanding physical feat. The Three Peaks Challenge requires climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales within 24 hours. Kate completed the challenge in June, raising money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The documentary's trailer was released by Kensington Palace. It shows Kate reflecting on cancer's profound impact. She also speaks with others about their own experiences, adding their voices to the film. Heal will air on BBC in Britain on Nov. 29.

NBCUniversal will broadcast it in the United States on Nov. 30. Australia's Channel 9 will show it on Dec. 1, and Canada's CTV and Noovo will air it on Dec. 7. Kensington Palace said proceeds from its distribution will go to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The documentary is titled Heal.

It explores life since Kate's cancer diagnosis in 2024 and her efforts to find hope and joy amid uncertainty.