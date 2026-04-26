Cathedral Converted into Canadiens Shrine: Hockey Watch Parties Draw Hundreds

A Quebec cathedral is hosting raucous Montreal Canadiens watch parties during the NHL playoffs, drawing hundreds of fans who cheer, pray, and celebrate their team in a unique and spirited atmosphere. The event highlights the cultural significance of hockey in Quebec and the church's efforts to engage the community.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec – A unique spectacle is unfolding within the walls of St-Jean-l'Évangéliste Cathedral. Instead of traditional hymns, the cathedral echoes with the fervent chants of hockey fans passionately supporting the Montreal Canadiens during NHL playoff watch parties.

Hundreds of supporters, clad in the team’s iconic blue, white, and red jerseys, have transformed the sacred space into a lively arena of cheers, prayers, and unwavering devotion to their team. The initiative, spearheaded by the nonprofit multimedia organization La Cargaison, has far surpassed initial expectations, tapping into the deep-rooted cultural significance of hockey in Quebec and Canada.

La Cargaison, which utilizes the church as a venue for concerts and light shows, views the hockey watch parties as a natural extension of the cathedral’s role as a community gathering place. The organization’s director of content and communications, Marjolaine Quintal, draws parallels between a hockey game and a religious ceremony, highlighting the shared elements of ritual, passion, and collective experience.

A massive 35-foot screen displays the game, accompanied by energetic DJs and dynamic lighting effects that illuminate the historic church walls. The atmosphere is further enhanced by a fan, known as ‘St-Flanelle,’ who leads attendees in playful prayers invoking the spirit of Canadiens legend Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard. The event attracts a diverse crowd, including many who do not regularly attend church, all united by their shared desire for a Canadiens victory.

The practice of watching hockey games in churches isn’t entirely new, as Isabelle Brulotte, head of the Corporation Monseigneur Forget, explains. Historically, churches served as community hubs where people gathered to listen to games due to limited access to televisions or radios. Today, La Cargaison’s initiative is revitalizing this tradition, offering a unique and inclusive space for fans to connect. The church even provides Habs-colored candles for those wishing to offer a prayer for the team.

While some have expressed concerns about the appropriateness of broadcasting sports within a religious setting, Brulotte emphasizes the church’s commitment to serving the community and engaging younger generations. The events have already drawn thousands of visitors to the cathedral, some of whom have subsequently attended religious services.

Canadiens star Cole Caufield acknowledges the almost religious fervor surrounding hockey in Quebec, while academic Matt Hoven notes the cultural overlap between sports and religion, pointing to the historical embrace of hockey by Francophone priests and the tendency to bestow saint-like status upon beloved players. The events demonstrate how deeply ingrained hockey is in the cultural fabric of Quebec, transforming a cathedral into a vibrant temple of sporting devotion





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Montreal Canadiens NHL Playoffs Quebec Hockey Church Religion Community St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu

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