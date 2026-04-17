Catalina Motel Demolished for New Transitional Housing Project

The historic Catalina Motel in Sault Ste. Marie is being torn down to make way for a new three-storey transitional housing development by the Missanabie Cree Business Corporation (MCBC). The project, situated on a nearly 58,000 square foot site, represents a significant community investment aimed at providing much-needed housing solutions.

The site of a once-familiar landmark in Sault Ste. Marie is undergoing a significant transformation as demolition commences on the Catalina Motel. This well-known establishment on Great Northern Road is being razed to make way for a vital new transitional housing project. Spearheading this initiative is the Missanabie Cree Business Corporation (MCBC), a prominent organization dedicated to community development and economic advancement.

A recent social media update from MCBC offered a glimpse into the future of the site. The corporation shared a compelling architectural rendering depicting a modern, three-storey building that will replace the existing motel. This new structure is slated to occupy a substantial parcel of land, approximately 58,000 square feet, strategically located at the intersection of Great Northern Road and Northern Avenue. This prime location promises accessibility and integration within the community. Property records confirm that MCBC acquired this valuable piece of real estate in November 2025 for a sum of $1.85 million, underscoring their significant investment in the city's future. This transitional housing project is part of a broader portfolio of impactful initiatives undertaken by MCBC. Headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, the corporation has established a strong track record of community engagement and benefit. Notably, MCBC holds two active community benefit agreements with established mining companies, Alamos Gold and Argonaut Gold, demonstrating their capacity to forge successful partnerships. Beyond the Sault, their commitment to affordable and supportive housing extends to other regions. MCBC is actively involved in the development of an evacuation shelter in Missanabie, a project crucial for community safety and resilience. Furthermore, their influence is felt in the affordable housing sector with ongoing developments in both Toronto and Belleville, showcasing a widespread dedication to addressing housing needs across Ontario. While the full scope and timeline of the Sault Ste. Marie transitional housing project are still being finalized, the demolition of the Catalina Motel marks a tangible step towards realizing this much-needed community resource. SooToday has reached out to MCBC for further details regarding the specifics of their transitional housing plans, eager to learn more about the positive impact this development will have on the lives of those in need within Sault Ste. Marie





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Transitional Housing Missanabie Cree Business Corporation Sault Ste. Marie Demolition Affordable Housing

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