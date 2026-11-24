The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reinstated Senegal as the Africa Cup of Nations champions, overturning a prior decision that awarded the trophy to Morocco. The ruling confirms Senegal's victory in the January 2026 final despite the initial walk-off protest and subsequent legal disputes.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has officially restored Senegal as the Africa Cup of Nations champions, overturning an earlier decision that had stripped the West African nation of its title.

This landmark ruling comes more than ten months after a chaotic and highly controversial final match between Senegal and host nation Morocco. Senegal originally won the tournament in January 2026 by defeating Morocco 1-0 after extra time.

Also read A New Court Decision Gives Trump Another Shot At Erasing His Criminal Conviction

CAS Rejects CAF Forfeiture Argument

However, the victory was initially nullified by the Confederation of African Football in March. That body awarded Morocco a 3-0 default win after Senegal's players walked off the field in protest of a late penalty decision. The CAS panel unanimously rejected the argument that Senegal forfeited the match. They ruled that tournament regulations regarding walk-offs were intended for situations where a team's conduct forces a permanent stoppage.

Advertisement

They found that the referee had the authority to resume play. Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala of Congo did not err in law when he allowed the game to restart. The court stated he had sole authority over the match conditions. His decision was made in an atmosphere of extreme tension but was not arbitrary.

The drama began in the final minutes of regulation time. Senegal players left the pitch to protest a penalty awarded to Morocco. Ndala eventually permitted play to continue. Morocco's Brahim Diaz took the kick, which was saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Violence Marring Post Match Celebrations

Mendy went on to help secure a 15-0 victory in the subsequent extra time period. The celebrations were marred by violence in the stands. Ball boys even got involved in scuffles while trying to retrieve towels from Mendy. Both teams entered the 2026 World Cup believing they were the rightful champions.

Senegal paraded the trophy in March, despite the conflicting official rulings. This caused significant confusion and diplomatic tension between the two nations. CAS cited the laws of soccer, which prioritize referee decisions on the field. Their field of play doctrine prevents courts from overriding on-field calls.

The referee determined both teams were willing to resume play. The CAF had previously cited regulations stating that teams leaving the ground without authorization lose automatically.

Advertisement

However, the CAS judges heard evidence during a one-day hearing last month. They promised a full written ruling by the end of November. Senegal's soccer federation celebrated the verdict on social media. They posted that they are once again and forever the champions of Africa.

Supporters Feel Vindicated by Ruling

Many supporters felt vindicated by the final decision from the sports court. Mariama Sidibé, an accountant from Dakar, said the court confirmed what everyone already knew. She believes the dispute should now be left in the past. She suggested Morocco might seek revenge in the next AFCON.

Sidi Sylla, a philosophy student, called the ruling historic for football in general. Such CAS interventions in major team sports are rare. They typically involve doping cases or eligibility issues rather than match results. The next men's AFCON starts in June.

It will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. Morocco will hope to end its fifty-year wait for the continental title in the upcoming tournament. Senegal and Morocco share deep cultural and religious ties. Many fans emphasize the brotherhood between the two countries.

The legal battle has now concluded with a clear resolution. This decision clarifies the status of the 2026 title holder. Senegal retains the trophy and the official record of their victory. The matter is now closed for all practical purposes.