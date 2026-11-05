CAS Defends Russia Hockey Reinstatement as IIHF Cites Security Concerns

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the IIHF failed to provide sufficient evidence to justify banning Russia from international hockey, while Prime Minister Mark Carney says Russian players remain barred from competing in Canada.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has defended its decision to reinstate Russia to international hockey competition, saying the ruling was based strictly on the legal arguments and evidence presented to the panel.

In a statement released Thursday, CAS acknowledged the divisive reaction to last week's ruling and said the International Ice Hockey Federation had failed to provide enough evidence to justify continuing its ban on Russian teams. CAS specifically said the IIHF did not make a strong enough case to support its concerns about bringing Russia back into competition or allowing Russian players to compete as neutral athletes.

Also read Major sponsors threatening to pull out of IIHF tournaments if Russia is allowed back in

The court emphasized that its decision was grounded only in the materials and legal submissions placed before it. The ruling opened the door for Russia to return to the hockey world championships.

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IIHF And Canada Oppose Russian Reinstatement

However, the IIHF has opposed Russia's immediate reinstatement, pointing to security, logistical and competitive concerns. Several European hockey federations have also said their teams would refuse to face Russia in tournaments. Prime Minister Mark Carney declared Tuesday that Russian players would not be permitted to compete at next month's world junior hockey championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

Carney said that while Russia and Belarus continue to support what he called this illegal and unjustified war in Ukraine, no athlete representing either country will be allowed to compete in Canada, including at this winter's World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta. Finland has also said its national teams will not play against Russia in hockey tournaments.

The refusal by European federations and Canada's stance signal deep divisions over Russia's return even after the CAS ruling cleared the way for reinstatement. Sweden's Simon Edvinsson sends a shot past Russia goaltender Yaroslav Askarov during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Red Deer, Alberta on Sunday, December 26, 2021. That image recalls a time when Russian teams still regularly appeared at IIHF events in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.

IIHF Weighs Compliance With CAS Decision

The dispute is playing out as the IIHF weighs whether to comply with the CAS decision or maintain its own restrictions. The federation has not yet indicated how it will proceed, and it remains unclear whether Russia will actually appear at upcoming tournaments given the resistance from multiple national federations. CAS said its ruling was not an endorsement of any political position but a legal determination based on the record before it.

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The court's statement came after criticism from those who argue Russia should remain excluded from international sport because of the war in Ukraine. The world junior hockey championship is scheduled to be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, next month. Canada has made clear that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be welcome at that event, setting up a potential conflict with the CAS ruling.

Russia Participation Tensions In International Sport

The case reflects broader tensions in international sport over how to handle Russian participation amid the ongoing war. Sports bodies have faced pressure from both sides, with some arguing for continued isolation and others calling for a path back to competition under neutral status. With files from Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press' Bill Graveland, Donna Spencer and The Associated Press' James Ellingworth, Stephen Whyno, Karel Janicek, Reuters and CBC Sports.