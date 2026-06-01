Carter Hart Leads Golden Knights Back to Stanley Cup Final Amid Controversy and Redemption

Despite controversy stemming from his past, Carter Hart has emerged as a standout goaltender for the Vegas Golden Knights, leading them to the Stanley Cup final. His performance and the team's support highlight a story of resilience and focus on the game.

Carter Hart of the Vegas Golden Knights stands as a central figure as the team returns to the Stanley Cup final for the third time in nine seasons.

The goaltender, who signed with Vegas after being acquitted of sexual assault charges, has been a key factor in the team's playoff success. His presence on the ice has sparked debate, but his performance has silenced critics and made him a candidate for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. The Golden Knights, known for their aggressive pursuit of victory, have fully embraced Hart, with fans showing strong support.

Coach John Tortorella, who previously coached Hart in Philadelphia, has been a steadfast ally, defending both his character and his skills. The team faces the Carolina Hurricanes in the final, a team that opted not to sign Hart during his free agency. Hart's journey has been marked by adversity, including a lower-body injury that sidelined him for months, but he has rebounded to lead his team to the brink of another championship





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Carter Hart Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final NHL Playoffs Controversy

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