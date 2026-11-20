Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur confirms Carson Beck will miss Week 11 due to back spasms. Backup Josh Johnson steps in as starting quarterback against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur announced on Friday that quarterback Carson Beck is sidelined with back spasms. The team has designated Beck as a Did Not Participate (DNP) on the official injury report. Consequently, the organization is preparing backup quarterback Josh Johnson to start the Week 11 contest.

Cardinals Prepare For Week 11 Matchup

LaFleur stated that the coaching staff will proceed as if Johnson will be the starter for Sunday's game. The Cardinals are scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs in this upcoming matchup. The decision marks a significant shift in the team's offensive strategy for this week's divisional contest.

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The coach emphasized that the door remains open for Beck to return, but the immediate priority is preparing for Johnson. The team will closely monitor Beck's response to medical treatment throughout the weekend. A final decision regarding Beck's availability will be made on Saturday based on his progress and physical condition.

LaFleur Praises Josh Johnson Experience

Mike LaFleur expressed strong confidence in Johnson's ability to lead the offense. LaFleur noted that he previously called plays for Johnson during their time together with the New York Jets in 2021. The head coach highlighted Johnson's maturity and his positive influence on both starters and younger quarterbacks.

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LaFleur described Johnson as incredible in the quarterback room and praised his game knowledge. The coach stated that Johnson maintains high energy and keeps things realistic for the team. He also confirmed that Johnson still possesses the physical capability to throw the football effectively.

J Johnson Career Highlights And History

Josh Johnson brings extensive experience to the Arizona Cardinals roster. He is 40 years old and has been part of 15 different NFL franchises throughout his professional career. This journeyman status reflects his ability to remain relevant in the league despite not being a long-term starter.

Johnson originally signed with the Cardinals off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. This move occurred after the previous injury to quarterback Gardner Minshew. His hiring was designed to provide veteran stability to the quarterback position during this transitional period.

Treatment Timeline And Return Prognosis

Carson Beck has a history of dealing with back issues in the past. However, the coaching staff could not provide a specific timeline for his return to play. The medical staff is focusing on managing his current spasms to ensure he does not aggravate the condition further.

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The Cardinals are taking a cautious approach to Beck's health. This strategy ensures that the team is not forced to make rushed decisions under pressure. The focus remains on having Johnson ready to execute the game plan if Beck cannot recover in time for Sunday kickoff.