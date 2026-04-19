Carroll's Grand Slam Propels Diamondbacks Past Blue Jays in Thrilling Victory

Corbin Carroll delivered a game-changing grand slam in the eighth inning, securing a 6-2 win for the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Toronto Blue Jays. The victory marked the Diamondbacks' fourth consecutive win, fueled by clutch hitting and a solid pitching performance. The game also saw notable returns and extended hitting streaks, highlighting key moments for both teams.

The Arizona Diamondbacks continued their impressive winning streak on Saturday night, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2, with a pivotal grand slam from Corbin Carroll in the eighth inning proving to be the decisive blow. This victory extended the Diamondbacks' current run to four consecutive wins, solidifying their position and demonstrating a strong surge in performance.

The pivotal moment arrived with the game tied in the eighth, a tense situation that was broken open by Carroll's powerful drive to left-center field. This was Carroll's fourth career grand slam and his third home run of the current season, a testament to his developing power and impact on the game. The inning began with a crucial spark from Ildemaro Vargas, who singled to extend his major league-leading hitting streak to an impressive 17 games, a streak that dates back to the previous season. Following Vargas's hit, Alek Thomas contributed with a single, and Ketel Marte drew a valuable four-pitch walk, setting the stage for Carroll's heroic at-bat. The 3-1 pitch delivered by the Blue Jays reliever proved to be the turning point, with Carroll making no mistake in launching the ball for a grand slam that shifted the momentum decisively in favor of the Diamondbacks. On the mound for the Blue Jays, Max Scherzer made his return to the ballpark where his illustrious major league career first began. Despite a challenging start to his initial three outings, Scherzer displayed glimpses of his former brilliance throughout the game. He navigated a demanding 22-pitch first inning, conceding only a single run. By the end of his six-inning stint, Scherzer had limited the Diamondbacks to just five hits in total. His outing concluded with a pitch count of 74, a relatively efficient performance that included one walk and one strikeout, showcasing a controlled and strategic approach. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks welcomed back Lourdes Gurriel to their lineup for the first time since he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee on September 1st of the previous year. Gurriel's return was significant, and he made an immediate impact defensively by throwing out Myles Straw as he attempted to stretch a single into a double, effectively ending the fourth inning for the Blue Jays. However, Gurriel's offensive contributions were limited, as he finished the game 0 for 4 at the plate. The Blue Jays managed to tie the game in the sixth inning, a crucial development that was aided by an overturned call which allowed the inning to continue. With Eloy Jiménez on first base and one out, Andrés Giménez hit a ground ball that initially appeared to be a double play opportunity. However, a replay review revealed that shortstop Geraldo Perdomo had stepped off the bag at second base, negating the potential for a twin killing and keeping the inning alive. This crucial correction allowed Kazuma Okamoto to step up and deliver a two-out RBI single, tying the game at 2-2 and ultimately chasing Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen from the game. The upcoming series finale on Sunday is slated to feature a compelling pitching matchup between Toronto's right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman, who enters the game with a 0-1 record and a 2.42 ERA, and Arizona's right-handed pitcher Ryne Nelson, who holds a 1-1 record with a 3.54 ERA. This contest promises to be a critical game for both teams as they aim to close out the series with a victory. The game's narrative was shaped by moments of individual brilliance and strategic plays. Vargas's extended hitting streak underscores his consistent offensive production, while Carroll's grand slam highlights his potential to be a game-changer. Scherzer's effort, though not resulting in a win, showed his enduring quality as a pitcher. Gurriel's return, despite a quiet offensive night, signifies progress in his recovery and his continued importance to the Diamondbacks' defense. The overturned call in the sixth inning serves as a reminder of the fine margins in baseball and the impact of replay in modern games. The tension leading up to Carroll's grand slam was palpable, and his success under pressure was a defining moment of the game, contributing significantly to the Diamondbacks' ongoing success and their fourth straight win





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