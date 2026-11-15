Caroline Harvey Leads USA to IIHF Gold Matchup with Record-Breaking Performance

Caroline Harvey sets a new tournament record with 15 points, earning Player of the Year honors as the U.S. advances to the 2026 IIHF World Championship gold medal game.

Caroline Harvey has solidified her status as the premier defender in international women's hockey, leading the United States to a gold-medal matchup at the 2026 IIHF World Championships in Denmark. The Vancouver Goldeneyes draft pick is currently dominating the tournament, accumulating 15 points through six goals and nine assists in just six games played. This stellar performance has not only propelled her team into the final but has also shattered her own previous record for points by a defenseman.

Tournament Record and Individual Honors

Harvey leads both her national squad and the entire championship field in scoring, a testament to her offensive capability from the blue line. The total of 15 points breaks the record she previously established at the 2023 tournament, highlighting her continuous improvement and elite production. Her dominance was on full display during the semifinals, where she scored the third goal in a decisive 5-0 victory over Finland on Sunday morning. Following this crucial win, the 24-year-old was presented with the IIHF Female Player of the Year award. She secured the honor by a landslide margin, capturing 77.3 per cent of the total votes cast by the selection committee.

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Historic Season and Professional Debut

The 2026 season represents a historic year for Harvey, marked by unprecedented achievements across both international and collegiate stages. Earlier this year, she led the United States to an Olympic gold medal in Milano-Cortina, while simultaneously capturing the titles for best defender and most valuable player at those Games. On the college front, she won her third NCAA national championship with the Wisconsin Badgers and was named the winner of the Patty Kasmaier Memorial Award as the top collegiate player in the United States. These accolades culminated in her being selected first overall by the Vancouver Goldeneyes in the Professional Women's Hockey League Draft. Harvey is expected to make her professional debut when the Goldeneyes open their season at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver on December 5 against the Seattle Torrent.

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Championship Aspirations and Future Stakes

Harvey enters the gold medal game with the opportunity to secure her third IIHF World Championship title, having previously won in 2023 and 2025. The United States is slated to face either Canada or Sweden, depending on the outcome of the other semifinal, in a highly anticipated final. Her professional expectations with the Goldeneyes are equally ambitious, particularly given that the franchise finished in last place during their inaugural season. In June, Harvey spoke with CTV's Your Morning Vancouver about these high standards, stating, I think we set our expectations even higher. I think it is winning a championship. With such a clear mandate for success, the only way forward for Harvey and her new squad is upward, aiming to transform their inaugural season performance into immediate playoff contention and ultimate victory.