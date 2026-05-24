Carolina Hurricanes tie Eastern Conference Final series with Montreal Canadiens

The Carolina Hurricanes have knotted their best-of-seven, Eastern Conference Final series with the Montreal Canadiens at one game apiece. A Winnipeg Jets winger, who signed a six-year, $51 million contract with the Hurricanes last summer, scored two goals for the Canes, including the overtime winner on Saturday night.

The Carolina Hurricanes have tied their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final series with the Montreal Canadiens at one game apiece. A Winnipeg Jets winger, who signed a six-year, $51 million contract with the Hurricanes last summer, scored two goals for the Canes, including the overtime winner on Saturday night.

The game was against Montreal, and Winnipeg missed the winger's secondary scoring this past season. The Hurricanes have guaranteed at least a Game 5 in the series after falling behind 1-0





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