Carolina Hurricanes' Stanley Cup Win: A Decision Not to Touch the Trophy

The Carolina Hurricanes, on the brink of their first Stanley Cup since 2006, did not want to tempt fate and chose not to touch the trophy, a decision rife with superstition. The advice came from head coach Rod Brind’Amour, a former player who spent 10 seasons in Carolina and was the captain of the Stanley Cup-winning team in 2006.

On the brink of their first Stanley Cup since 2006, the Carolina Hurricanes did not want to tempt fate. They chose not to touch the trophy, a decision rife with superstition.

The advice came from head coach Rod Brind’Amour, a former player who spent 10 seasons in Carolina and was the captain of the Stanley Cup-winning team in 2006. He advised some players not to touch the trophy, and historically, the decision doesn’t have much consistency in the outcome. The Florida Panthers, who won the last two Stanley Cups, lost the final series in 2023 after touching the conference trophy, but came back to win it twice after not touching it.

In Hurricanes’ history, in the team’s only other Easter Conference Finals win in 2002, captain Ron Francis picked up the trophy, and Carolina lost the 2002 Stanley Cup in five games to the Detroit Red Wings. Under Brind’Amour, Carolina has lost three conference finals series, all by three or four games. The Canes’ win on Friday comes after years of knocking on the door to return to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The team is set to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the finals. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour was candid about the challenges that will come ahead, with Carolina set to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the finals. He was a lot more excited as a player when winning the Prince of Wales trophy as a player versus a coach





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Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Prince Of Wales Trophy Rod Brind’Amour Not Touching The Trophy Superstition Florida Panthers Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Finals

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