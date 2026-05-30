Carolina Hurricanes Set to Face Vegas Golden Knights in 2026 Stanley Cup Final

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final schedule has been released, with the Carolina Hurricanes set to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the championship series. The Hurricanes secured their spot in the final after overcoming an early 1-0 series deficit, while the Golden Knights swept the Colorado Avalanche in four games.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final schedule has been released, with the Carolina Hurricanes set to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the championship series. The Hurricanes secured their spot in the final after overcoming an early 1-0 series deficit before winning three straight games, and then going on to win four straight games.

This marks the third time in franchise history that the team has clinched a spot in the Cup final. Vegas, on the other hand, swept the Colorado Avalanche in four games, ending the Presidents' Trophy winners' season early. The Golden Knights also managed to beat the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Cup final, marking a significant turnaround from their first year in the league, where they lost in the final in 2018.

The Hurricanes will hold home-ice advantage in the series, with the potential to host four of the seven games at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The team last advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in 2006, where they won their lone championship to date. The two teams have met twice this season, with Vegas emerging victorious both times, outscoring the Hurricanes 10-4.

The full schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Final has been released, with all game times listed in the Eastern Time zone





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