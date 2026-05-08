Carolina Hurricanes on the Brink of Series Sweep Over Philadelphia Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes are poised to complete their second straight postseason series sweep as they lead the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 heading into Game 4. Despite a lackluster Game 3, the Hurricanes secured a 2-1 victory, outshotting the Flyers 30-19. Coach Rod Brind’Amour praised his team’s adaptability, while the Flyers struggled with power play inefficiency and penalties. The series has been marked by high penalty counts, with the Hurricanes looking to advance to the next round.

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the verge of completing their second consecutive postseason series sweep as they lead the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 heading into Game 4 on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Despite a less-than-stellar performance in Game 3, the Hurricanes managed to secure a 2-1 victory, outshotting the Flyers 30-19. Coach Rod Brind’Amour acknowledged the game’s lack of aesthetic appeal but praised his team’s adaptability, stating, “It’s kind of been our calling card all year, whatever way the game kind of goes, I think we've been able to adapt to it and figure it out. It says a lot about our group.

” The Hurricanes have been riding the strong goaltending of Frederik Andersen, who has been instrumental in their success. Jalen Chatfield, a defenseman, emphasized Andersen’s importance, saying, “You need goaltending like that. He's been nothing short of excellent. We know he's going to keep going like that.

” The Flyers, who barely clinched a playoff spot and defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, struggled to capitalize on their early opportunities. They failed to score on the power play, continuing their season-long struggles with a league-worst 15.7% efficiency. Flyers coach Rick Tocchet expressed frustration, noting, “We're trying to get these guys to understand certain things. That's on us.

It's on me to try to figure it out, it really is. ” The Flyers’ power play woes were further highlighted when Chatfield scored a shorthanded goal just 11 seconds into a Flyers power play, extending the Hurricanes’ lead to 2-1. Chatfield’s approach is straightforward: “My job isn't to be the flashiest guy on the blue line. It's put pucks on the net.

Keep it simple. When I get the lane, just rip it on net. ” The Flyers had a golden opportunity to tie the series in Game 2 but failed to convert during 19 minutes of overtime, with a shot from their teen sensation hitting the post. The Flyers’ power play continued to falter, going 0 for 5 in Game 3 and 1 for 12 in the series.

Brind’Amour was even assessed a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the Hurricanes’ experience proved too much for the Flyers. The Flyers’ lone goal came from a 26-goal scorer who had been held without a point in the previous four games, tying the game in the second period.

However, it was not enough to secure a win in their first home second-round playoff game since 2012. Historically, only four teams have overcome a 3-0 deficit in a seven-game series, and the Hurricanes are the 13th team to start a postseason 7-0, with eight of the previous 12 going on to win the Stanley Cup. The series has been marred by penalties, with 58 penalties resulting in 156 penalty minutes through the first three games.

Tocchet lamented the high penalty count, stating, “Five-on-five, we were good. I thought we were the better team. That's two games in a row. Penalty fest. We're not equipped for that.





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