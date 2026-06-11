Carolina Hurricanes' Journey to Stanley Cup Final: Insights from Justin Williams

Carolina Hurricanes' Special Advisor to the GM, Justin Williams, joins Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan to discuss the team's road to the Stanley Cup Final and draws parallels with his 2012 Los Angeles Kings team. Additionally, the ongoing series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes is analyzed, and golf highlights include Adam Pendrith's performance at the RBC Canadian Open and Nelly Korda's U.S. Women's Open victory.

In an engaging discussion, Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan welcomed Carolina Hurricanes ' Special Advisor to the GM, Justin Williams , to delve into the team's journey to the Stanley Cup Final .

Williams, who was part of the 2012 Los Angeles Kings team that won the Stanley Cup, shared insights into the similarities and differences between the two campaigns. Meanwhile, in the ongoing series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes, both teams are battling for momentum in a back-and-forth matchup. On the golf front, Adam Pendrith reflected on his performance at the RBC Canadian Open, expressing satisfaction with his early putting and the quality of his shots.

In other golf news, Nelly Korda, fresh off her U.S. Women's Open victory, described her experience as 'like a dream' and expressed her eagerness to move forward from the final putt that secured her win





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Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final Justin Williams Vegas Golden Knights Adam Pendrith Nelly Korda RBC Canadian Open U.S. Women's Open

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