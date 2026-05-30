Carolina Hurricanes Clinch Eastern Conference Finals Series Win Over Montreal Canadiens

The Carolina Hurricanes secured a 6-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, clinching the series and advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.

Carolina Hurricanes players celebrate after a goal by Eric Robinson as Montreal Canadiens ' Mike Matheson (8) skates by during the first period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Raleigh, N.C.

, Friday, May 29, 2026. The second period began with each team taking and killing off a penalty, but it wouldn’t be long before the Hurricanes found the back of the net, as they often have. That score stood till less than two minutes were remaining in the second, as Carolina added to their lead on the man advantage, thanks to defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere. With their fifth unanswered, the Hurricanes took the 5-0 lead heading into the second intermission.

The Hurricanes continued to lead in shots through forty minutes, 24-15, after dominating 15-4 through the first period. After a failed Canadiens challenge attempt, it would be Carolina’s turn to head to the power play, though they couldn’t cash in on the advantage either. Nearly six minutes later, however, the Hurricanes did capitalize.

After snagging an assist on the game’s opening goal, it would be Eric Robinson who scored the game-sealing goal, making the final score 6-0 in favor of the Hurricanes





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Carolina Hurricanes Montreal Canadiens Eastern Conference Finals Stanley Cup Game 5 Eric Robinson Shayne Gostisbehere Power Play Goals

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