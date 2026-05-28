Carolina Hurricanes Blank Canadiens 4-0, One Win from Stanley Cup Final

The Hurricanes shut out Montreal 4-0 in Game 4, taking a 3-1 series lead. Goals from Aho, Staal, Stankoven, and Svechnikov, with solid goaltending from Frederik Andersen. Coach Brind'Amour and players emphasized a one-game-at-a-time mentality.

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the verge of reaching the Stanley Cup Final after a commanding 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 .

The win gives the Hurricanes a 3-1 series lead, with Game 5 set for Carolina. After a tightly contested first period, the Hurricanes broke through in the second period with goals from Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal, then added two more in the third from Logan Stankoven and Andrei Svechnikov. Goaltender Frederik Andersen was perfect, stopping all 28 shots he faced, while the Hurricanes penalty kill continued its dominance, silencing Montreal loud crowd at the Bell Centre.

The Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour praised his team composure and effort. We were solid for the most part. There are certain areas we can be much better at, but it tough to pick apart that game, he said. He credited the players for their commitment to the system.

The players are the ones wearing it. Everyone is doing it and I give them full credit for that tonight. Brind'Amour also highlighted the importance of a strong start. I liked our start.

We had a couple of good opportunities. Even though we didn score there, we just kept going. That really the theme of tonight. I felt like we were good from start to finish and got the result.

Aho, who opened the scoring, emphasized the team focus on preparation and improvement. Honestly, for me, I don really think about who in net. Obviously he a good goalie, but it doesn affect how you prepare. You just go out there and try to do your job.

He also noted the importance of special teams. We had some moments in the first period like a block and a couple of good kills that gave us momentum, then we scored a few goals and took over the game. Defenseman Jaccob Slavin also spoke about the team mindset. We take it one game at a time.

One shift at a time. I think tonight we did exactly that. Despite the 11-1 playoff record, Slavin insists the team remains grounded. It doesn feel like 11-1.

We take a one game at a time approach. The fourth one is the hardest to win, so it just going to be more of the same. The Hurricanes have been nearly unbeatable in these playoffs, with their only loss coming in Game 1 of this series. They now have a chance to close out the series at home and advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006.

With their balanced scoring, stifling defense, and elite goaltending, they have proven to be a formidable opponent. As Brind'Amour pointed out, both teams are doing it at this time of year. You have your breakdowns, it gonna happen, and so what the next thing? We need it from everybody.

His team has answered that question consistently, and now they are one win away from hockey biggest stage





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