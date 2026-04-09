Carney Welcomes Gladu to Liberal Caucus, Outlines Commitment to Liberal Values

Prime Minister Mark Carney defends the inclusion of MP Marilyn Gladu into the Liberal caucus, emphasizing adherence to Liberal values including abortion and LGBTQ+ rights, despite her past stances. The move brings the Liberals close to a majority ahead of byelections.

Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the press regarding the inclusion of MP Marilyn Gladu of Sarnia-Lambton-Bkejwanong into the Liberal caucus. The event took place in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, with Gladu present. Carney emphasized that all members of the Liberal caucus, including Gladu, are expected to uphold core Liberal values, specifically mentioning unwavering support for abortion rights and LGBTQ+ rights.

This move by Gladu, formerly a member of the Conservative party, brings the Liberals significantly closer to a majority government, as it leaves them just one seat short of a majority ahead of three upcoming byelections scheduled for next week. The addition of Gladu marks the fifth opposition MP to join the Liberals since November, and the fourth to defect from the Conservative party, demonstrating a shifting political landscape. This reshuffling of party affiliations has created quite a stir, mainly due to Gladu’s past statements and stances, which have raised questions about how broad the Liberal party's principles truly are.\Gladu's political history has been scrutinized following her shift to the Liberal Party. In 2021, she publicly apologized for sharing what she termed “misinformation” regarding the severity of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines during an interview with CTV News. This admission of sharing misleading information has sparked a debate on the accuracy of her previous statements and its impact on public trust. Furthermore, her support for the “Freedom Convoy” in 2022, a protest that caused significant disruptions in Ottawa, has also come under scrutiny. Critics have argued that this support contradicts the Liberal party’s values of responsible governance and respect for public order. Adding to this, Gladu's past views on abortion and LGBTQ+ rights have been a source of controversy. In 2020, she signaled her openness to allowing members of her previous party to introduce bills that could restrict abortion access. Moreover, in 2021, she voted against a Liberal bill designed to ban conversion therapy, a practice widely condemned by the LGBTQ+ community. Although she later issued a statement expressing her strong opposition to conversion therapy and affirming her support for the LGBTQ+ community, the initial vote has fueled questions regarding her commitment to progressive values and her place within the Liberal Party's platform. These diverse opinions within the Liberal caucus highlight the ongoing evolution and expansion of political ideology and the constant negotiations that take place in democratic systems.\During a separate news conference held in Montérégie, Quebec, Carney faced continuous questioning regarding his decision to welcome Gladu into the Liberal caucus, given the noted conflicts between her previous remarks and some core Liberal positions. In response, Carney unequivocally stated the Liberal party’s unwavering support for a woman's right to choose, reaffirming this position as a non-negotiable principle. He stressed that all Liberal MPs are obligated to subscribe to the party’s values, with the primary objective of building a strong Canada that serves all Canadians. Further defending his decision, Carney praised Gladu as one of the most collaborative members of Parliament. He highlighted her history of working across party lines on crucial matters and underscored her dedication to her constituents. Carney's statements suggest that the party views Gladu’s experience and dedication to her constituency as assets that outweigh her past conflicting viewpoints. This also highlights the strategic calculations politicians employ as they work to gain as much support as possible





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