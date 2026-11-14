Carney announces $560 million for tropical forest fund at ASEAN Summit in Manila

Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged up to $560 million over four years to the Tropical Forest Forever Facility during a meeting with Brazil's president in Manila. The announcement comes as Carney faces criticism for missing the last two UN climate summits.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada will contribute up to $560 million over four years to the Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF), a new international fund aimed at protecting tropical forests and biodiversity.

The pledge was made during a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Manila on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. The fund, co-led by Brazil and Norway, is designed to attract public and private investment to support forest conservation in more than 70 countries. The TFFF is seeking $35 billion in government and institutional backing to leverage up to $140 billion in private investment for long-term conservation efforts.

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Tropical Forest Facility Protects One Billion Hectares

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the facility aims to protect more than one billion hectares of tropical forest annually through conservation payments tied to verified results. At least 20 percent of those payments will go to Indigenous Peoples and local communities. Ottawa said the contribution is part of Canada's broader commitment to provide more than $13 billion in international climate financing to developing countries by 2031.

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The pledge comes as Carney faces criticism from some environmental groups after missing the last two UN climate summits. Those missed summits include COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye, this month and COP30 in Brazil last year, where the fund was unveiled. The prime minister's travel to Manila and his participation in the ASEAN Summit have put trade and environmental issues at the forefront of his agenda.

Earlier Sunday, International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu expressed optimism about expanding trade with China as Carney prepared to travel there for the APEC summit and a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Sidhu said he had just returned from China about a week ago, where the two countries landed a two-year extension on their joint arrangement. That extension unlocked about $7 billion of additional agriculture opportunities, according to Sidhu.

Trade Minister Seeks Expanded China Agricultural Access

He cited beef, canola and seafood as industries that benefited from the secured access for two more years. The trade developments come amid a busy diplomatic schedule for Carney, who is also expected to discuss broader economic cooperation at the APEC summit. The ASEAN Summit in Manila has drawn leaders from across the region to address pressing global issues.

Carney's forest pledge is seen as an effort to bolster Canada's environmental credentials after the criticism over his absence from the climate summits. The TFFF aims to provide a new model for conservation financing by combining public and private resources. Canada's contribution is set to be distributed over four years and will support conservation payments tied to verified results. The fund's co-leadership by Brazil and Norway reflects a growing international effort to protect tropical forests.

The announcement was made during a bilateral meeting with Lula da Silva, highlighting Canada's engagement with key partners on climate and trade. The two leaders discussed shared priorities during the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit. As Carney prepares for the APEC summit and a meeting with Xi Jinping, the focus on trade expansion remains a central theme of his trip. The two-year extension on the joint arrangement with China is expected to provide stability for Canadian agricultural exporters.

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Climate Pledge Bolsters Environmental Credentials After Criticism

Sidhu's comments underscored the potential for further trade growth with China. He emphasized that the extension secured access for key Canadian products and opened the door for more opportunities. The prime minister's office did not provide additional details on the specific allocation of the $560 million pledge.

However, officials said the funding will be part of Canada's broader climate financing commitment through 2031. The Tropical Forest Forever Facility is designed to operate in more than 70 countries, with a focus on results-based payments. The fund's goal is to protect over one billion hectares of tropical forest annually. At least 20 percent of the conservation payments will be directed to Indigenous Peoples and local communities, recognizing their role in forest stewardship.

The TFFF seeks to mobilize $35 billion in government and institutional backing to unlock up to $140 billion in private investment. Carney's announcement in Manila follows his participation in the ASEAN Summit, where trade and climate issues were high on the agenda. The prime minister is set to continue his diplomatic tour with a stop at the APEC summit and a meeting with Xi Jinping.

The forest pledge and trade talks highlight Canada's dual focus on environmental protection and economic growth. The funding for the TFFF is expected to support long-term conservation efforts in tropical regions around the world.