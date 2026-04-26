Carney Under Pressure to Show Economic Results in Spring Update

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government will table a spring economic statement on Tuesday, facing pressure to demonstrate progress on its economic agenda. The update comes as the Liberals gain a majority in Parliament and amid global economic uncertainties, including the conflict in Iran.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney faces significant pressure to demonstrate tangible progress from his economic policies as his government prepares to release an update to its fiscal outlook on Tuesday.

This spring economic statement holds particular weight, marking exactly one year since the Liberal party secured a fourth consecutive, albeit minority, mandate in the federal election – the first under Carney’s leadership. Coincidentally, the update arrives alongside the expected swearing-in of three new Liberal Members of Parliament, officially granting Carney’s government a majority in the House of Commons.

The previous fall budget served as a crucial test for the Liberals, who at the time held only a minority of seats and relied on the support or abstentions of opposition MPs to pass their spending plan. The subsequent budget implementation act underwent extensive debate and was ultimately enacted into law last month, incorporating amendments proposed by opposition parties. Strategic floor-crossings and successful byelection campaigns have since bolstered the Liberals’ parliamentary position, affording Carney’s government greater legislative power.

Thus far, Carney’s agenda has centered on increased investment in defence and infrastructure, coupled with international travel aimed at expanding export markets and attracting foreign investment. He has consistently framed these initiatives as part of a broader strategy to lessen Canada’s economic dependence on the United States, a response to the protectionist trade policies implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Carney asserted that Canadians are already benefiting from the government’s efforts to stimulate investment and diversify exports, encouraging observers to anticipate positive indicators in the spring economic statement. He acknowledged that progress is underway but emphasized that the work is far from complete, stating, 'We’re starting to shift things but we’re in no way satisfied. We’re just getting started.

' Kevin Page, a former parliamentary budget officer, anticipates that the Liberals will be expected to provide concrete evidence of results in the upcoming spending update. He specifically expressed a desire to see detailed breakdowns outlining the financial implications of commitments to meet NATO spending targets and accelerate major nation-building projects, and how these impact the overall fiscal outlook.

'There’s some transparency pressures on the government,' Page commented, now serving as president and CEO of the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy at the University of Ottawa. 'What is the plan? How is it changing the overall fiscal picture? Are we getting value for money on some of that?

' The spring update will also provide Canadians with insights into the budgetary effects of recent policy changes, such as the enhanced Goods and Services Tax (GST) benefit, and the economic repercussions of the escalating conflict in Iran. The 2025 budget projected a substantial deficit of $78.3 billion for the previous fiscal year, nearly double the projections from the prior year under the leadership of Justin Trudeau.

Following the fall budget, Statistics Canada released revisions to historical economic data, resulting in an upward adjustment to the nominal level of gross domestic product (GDP) over the past three years. Randall Bartlett, deputy chief economist at Desjardins, noted that this revision provides the federal government with a more favorable starting point for its fiscal benchmarks compared to last fall.

'It’s really not in any way the result of actions taken by the federal government. It’s really just the luck of revisions going the way that the government would like, as opposed to the way they don’t,' Bartlett explained. The ongoing war in Iran could potentially offer a further boost to the federal government’s finances, as the conflict drives up global oil prices.

Increased oil prices typically lead to higher tax revenues and stimulate economic activity in oil-producing provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan. However, Ottawa has partially offset these gains through affordability measures, including an increase to the GST benefit for low-income households and the temporary suspension of the excise fuel tax.

The uncertainty surrounding the duration of the Iran war introduces an element of unpredictability into Ottawa’s spring forecast, prompting the government to likely present a range of scenarios outlining the potential financial consequences of various conflict outcomes. Both Page and Bartlett concur that, considering new spending initiatives, upward GDP revisions, and the impact of the Iran war, the federal government’s deficits and overall fiscal position have likely not undergone significant changes since the 2025 budget.

Concerns have been raised that the government has depleted its fiscal buffer in response to U.S. trade disruptions, limiting its capacity for sustainable spending.

'Canada used up most of its available fiscal room in Budget 2025 and now is barely within a fiscally sustainable position,' Bartlett warned. 'Any adverse shock from here to the outlook could lead Canada into a fiscally unsustainable position. ' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has consistently criticized the Liberal government’s increased spending, attributing it to rising inflation. He advocates for 'low taxes, fast permits and international free trade' and urges the government to reverse its current deficit trajectory





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