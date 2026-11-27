Prime Minister Mark Carney travels to Yellowknife to announce a major new initiative with Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson, following his stop in the Yukon where he deemed the Whitehorse Power Centres a project of national interest.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is to continue his swing through the North with a stop in Yellowknife this afternoon for an announcement on a major new initiative.

Carney's public itinerary bills the announcement with Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson as one that would connect and transform Canada's North. The prime minister stopped off at the Yukon legislature on Thursday and took in meetings with Yukon Premier Currie Dixon and First Nations leaders. While there, he announced the federal government would deem the Whitehorse Power Centres a project of national interest.

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Whitehorse Power Centres Rated National Priority

The first phase of the project would add 15 megawatts of power by 2028, with future phases increasing to around 150 megawatts. Dixon said energy is a key priority for the Yukon, adding that he and Carney planned to discuss the economy and the development of national resources. The prime minister's Northern tour comes as his government faces pressure on multiple fronts, including a demand from Conservatives that his wife testify to Parliament.

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That demand relates to a $168 million loan guarantee provided for First Nations' investment in an LNG pipeline. Carney's stop in Yellowknife is expected to build on the themes of energy development and Northern sovereignty that he has emphasized throughout the trip. The announcement with Premier Simpson is scheduled for this afternoon and is expected to focus on infrastructure and economic opportunities in the territories.

Yellowknife Trip Focuses on Northern Energy

In the Yukon, the Whitehorse Power Centres project was framed as a significant step toward meeting the North's growing energy needs. The project's phased approach would see initial capacity added by 2028, with longer-term plans scaling up to roughly 150 megawatts. Dixon welcomed the federal designation and said he looked forward to further discussions with Carney on resource development. The prime minister has made several stops in the North this week, highlighting his government's focus on the region. Further details on the Yellowknife announcement are expected later today.