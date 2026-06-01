Carney to Unveil Antisemitism Plan Amid Record Hate Incidents and Political Fallout

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to detail a new national strategy to combat antisemitism and hate crimes following a record number of incidents. This occurs amidst political criticism from Pierre Poilievre and the ongoing review of Bill C-9, the government's hate crime legislation.

The Canadian government, under Prime Minister Mark Carney , is preparing to unveil further measures aimed at tackling the surge of antisemitism and broader hate-motivated incidents across the country.

This announcement is scheduled for Toronto, coming on the heels of a disturbing incident where three visibly Jewish individuals were targeted with an imitation firearm, underscoring the escalating tensions. Advocacy group B'nai Brith has reported a record 6,800 antisemitic incidents in 2025, the highest number since tracking began in 1982, a trend they directly link to a normalization of anti-Jewish sentiment following the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Gaza conflict.

In response to the government's forthcoming plan, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre immediately framed the issue as a failure of Liberal governance, demanding an apology from the Prime Minister for allowing such hostility to fester over the past decade. Poilievre connected the rise in hate to border security and immigration policy, calling for the deportation of non-citizens involved in violent protests and a cessation of what he termed divisive rhetoric.

The Liberal government's primary legislative vehicle in this fight is Bill C-9, the hate crime bill, which passed the House of Commons and is now under Senate review. The bill seeks to create a distinct criminal offence for acts motivated by hatred, a gap currently in the Criminal Code where hate is only considered an aggravating factor during sentencing for crimes like assault or homicide.

Proponents, including the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, argue that the government must move beyond addressing symptoms and confront underlying drivers such as radicalization and the presence of terrorist entities on Canadian soil. The advocacy community is pressing for a comprehensive strategy that couples new legal tools with enhanced security funding for vulnerable communities and a clear, unequivocal denunciation of antisemitism from the highest levels of government.

This national debate highlights the profound political and social divisions surrounding how best to protect minorities and define the boundaries of permissible protest in a pluralistic society. The issue has become deeply entwined with international affairs and domestic immigration debates, making consensus difficult. As the Prime Minister prepares his detailed address, he faces pressure from all sides: to offer symbolic leadership, to implement concrete legal changes, and to address community safety fears that have intensified over the past eighteen months





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Antisemitism Hate Crime Bill C-9 Mark Carney Pierre Poilievre Canada Jewish Community B'nai Brith Security Politics

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