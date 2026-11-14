Carney to Attend APEC Group Photo With Putin Out of Respect for Host

Prime Minister Mark Carney confirms he will join the APEC summit group photo with Vladimir Putin, citing respect for host President Xi Jinping, despite ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has officially confirmed his intention to stand alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin for the upcoming group photograph at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The decision, announced during a media briefing in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, prioritizes diplomatic protocol toward the event host over symbolic exclusion.

Carney Explains Diplomatic Choice In Manila

Speaking to reporters in Manila on Saturday, Carney stated unequivocally that he would participate in the photo session. He attributed this choice directly to his respect for Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is hosting the summit. The Prime Minister emphasized that the gathering takes place in Asia, a region where maintaining strong relationships with the host nation remains a primary diplomatic objective.

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Sanctions Stand Firm Against Russia

Carney addressed concerns regarding Canada's stance on the war in Ukraine, which has continued since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. He clarified that Canada's opposition to the Russian government is not expressed through the avoidance of ceremonial photographs. Instead, he argued that the true measure of Canada's repudiation is found in its comprehensive sanctions policy against Moscow.

As concrete evidence of this stance, Carney pointed to recent federal government announcements. The government has initiated steps to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from entering Canada. This restriction specifically targets next month's world junior hockey championship, which is scheduled to take place in Alberta. The Prime Minister noted that this administrative action demonstrates Canada's firm position against the Kremlin.

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Contrast With Previous G20 Ministerial Stance

The decision to attend the photo session contrasts with the approach taken by the previous Canadian administration at a different international forum. During the G20 ministerial meeting held last month in Atlanta, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand chose to opt out of a group photo with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Anand's refusal at that time highlighted a more symbolic form of protest. However, Carney's approach at the upcoming summit in Shenzhen suggests a strategic pivot toward engaging with the host nation's expectations. This difference in tactics underscores the varying diplomatic priorities between different leaders and specific geopolitical contexts.

Putin Attends Because China Is Not ICC Member

President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the APEC summit in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen next week. His participation is legally possible because China is not a member of the International Criminal Court. This contrasts sharply with last year's host, South Korea, which is an ICC member and therefore subject to the court's arrest warrant for Putin.

U.S. President Donald Trump is also expected to be present at the Shenzhen summit. The White House has confirmed plans for a separate trilateral meeting involving Trump, Xi Jinping, and Putin. This meeting comes amid recent United States-brokered talks between Ukraine and Russia, adding another layer of complexity to the diplomatic landscape.

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Canada Stands With Ukraine And NATO

Despite participating in the group photo, Carney reiterated that Canada stands firmly with Ukraine. He stated that Canada supports Ukrainian democracy, territorial integrity, and the rule of law. These principles, he argued, place Canada on the opposite side of Vladimir Putin and his Russian government.

This will mark Carney's first face-to-face encounter with Putin since he became Prime Minister. Former Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau and Stephen Harper both participated in family photos with the Russian leader in the past. The upcoming image in Shenzhen will be recorded as part of Canada's ongoing diplomatic history with the region.

Future Steps For Canadian Foreign Policy

As the summit approaches, the focus remains on the concrete actions Canada is taking beyond ceremonial appearances. The ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes for the world junior hockey championship in Alberta serves as a tangible demonstration of Canada's values. This policy ensures that the economic and cultural impacts of the war are felt domestically, even as leaders engage in multinational photo opportunities.

The Prime Minister's decision to attend the APEC photo does not signal a relaxation of Canada's position on the conflict in Ukraine. It reflects a calculated diplomatic choice to respect the host, President Xi Jinping, while maintaining a robust and active sanctions regime against the Russian Federation. The international community will likely watch how this engagement balances with the broader strategic alignment with NATO and Ukraine.