Prime Minister Mark Carney told Pacific Rim businesses in Shenzhen that Canada can learn from China's rapid economic growth while Ottawa maintains safeguards on trade with Beijing. Canada announced tariff relief on Chinese steel and aluminum in exchange for market access for Canadian pork and agricultural products, plus an AI partnership.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canadians should learn from China's breakneck economic growth, while insisting Ottawa has the right guardrails on expanding trade with Beijing to limit interference and U.S. blowback.

Carney Seeks Trade Growth With China

Speaking at a news conference in Shenzhen, China, Carney said there are opportunities to unleash investment in some sectors and not in others. He is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit. Carney said Shenzhen's development from a fishing village to a high-tech mega city shows what can be achieved by cutting red tape and building fast.

Also read Carney meets Trump at APEC as Canada and China agree to tariff relief worth $400 million

The prime minister's visit started with an announcement that Canada would drop certain restrictions on importing Chinese steel and aluminum in exchange for more market access for Canadian pork and other agricultural products. The announcement also included a partnership on artificial intelligence, though Carney previously said that was among three sectors off-limits to Chinese investment in Canada, along with critical minerals and defence industries. Canada and China announced tariff relief as leaders move to restore trade relations.

Carney said discussions with China have focused more on how to safeguard against economic and biosecurity risks. The absence of any global governance around AI is an enormous risk, Carney said. He took the opportunity in discussions with President Xi to share Canada's views on a model for how this governance can be developed. Carney said Canada would shape its trade based on shared interests, giving the example of the European Union having press freedoms while other areas do not.

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The calibration depends on the values shared with countries, he said in French. He said more market access to China benefits various regions of Canada, such as fishers and farmers, but relative to many other countries, Canada's trade with China is quite modest and the breadth of it is quite modest.

Carney said there are steps to how Canada recalibrates its relations with China, which follows a diplomatic crisis in 2018 and repeated concerns about foreign interference, which Beijing has denied. We have pursued a stabilization of the relationship first and a gradual opening of the relationship, the prime minister said. Carney's recent agreements with China on trade raised the ire of those close to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Peter Navarro, the president's trade adviser, has said it was offensive in the extreme for Carney to be threatening to play China off the U.S. The prime minister said Canadian trade with China does not involve cutting-edge technology as does American trade with Beijing. Trade with China requires a very careful balancing act to mitigate political risk, according to analysis.

Canada Balances Ties With Asia And Europe

Earlier Wednesday, Carney said Ottawa was trying to expedite major projects while working with countries such as China to limit its dependence on countries like the United States. I will be clear: these partnerships remain vital, but Canada is also a Pacific nation, he told the CEO summit at APEC. The next chapter of Canada's transformation will be written with partners in this region. His remarks come months after the prime minister intensely focused on deepening ties with Europe.

In June, he said a new world order would be built from Europe and pursuing some sort of associate membership in the European Union. Speaking on the sidelines of the CEO summit, analysts said Carney should pursue the strengths of each continent. Goldy Hyder, CEO of the Business Council of Canada, said when it comes to Europe it is defence and AI.

Asia in particular needs our energy, needs our food, and the opportunities to do both are very much available for Canada, and that is where growth is going to come from. Jeff Nankivell, head of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, said it was encouraging that Carney had spent the week at summits in China, Cambodia and the Philippines. It has been very consequential, he said.

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He added that it is not clear whether Canadians would take up opportunities in the region. Canadians are capable of being fast. We are also capable, as we have seen, of getting in our own way. The prime minister told reporters that he has had open, frank conversations with Xi on matters that Carney has chosen to not make a focus of his public comments.

Issues of human rights, issues of foreign interference, issues of transnational crime, narcotics trade, we raise them with our counterparts, including part of my discussions with President Xi. Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, has explained the Carney and Trump meet at the APEC summit and what they discussed. The two leaders met amid the tariff relief announcement between Canada and China.

Domestic News And Other Updates

Other news from Canada included vandals storming a Montreal Metro station to protest the high cost of living, and Quebecers receiving an Alert Ready emergency test. In Regina, businesses and shoppers were frustrated by blocked parking lot access. Toronto police foiled a murder plot as part of an investigation into violence connected to the towing industry. Indigenous youth and northern MPPs opposed Bill 140 at Queen's Park.

Canada's Alert Ready system was tested across the country Wednesday. In Ontario, over $200,000 went missing from a senior's bank account, leaving the person saying I do not know what to do. The housing minister would not reaffirm a Liberal pledge to double home construction. The Anthropic IPO was compared to SpaceX.

A blood test tracks the progression of Alzheimer's disease. A popular prescription acne treatment was discontinued in Canada, with many alternatives being considerably more expensive. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Cher were set to headline the U.K.'s Glastonbury in 2027. After a 13-year wait, Grand Theft Auto VI arrived with enormous hype and expectations.

Canada's men's soccer team reached a record FIFA ranking of No. 25. LeBron James sued the makers of an AI sports-betting app, saying they used his likeness and nickname. A cheese that has been sitting on a shelf for two years was named the world's best. The health and environment costs of chemicals could total over US$1 trillion, according to a report.

A climate expert who appeared in a DiCaprio documentary said science needs to be defended. After multiple tech outages in one week, one expert said there could be more. Voyager 1, the farthest human-made object, is now one light-day from Earth.