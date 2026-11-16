Prime Minister Mark Carney defended the French language against tech giants and promoted Canada as an investment destination at the Francophonie summit in Cambodia, while also meeting Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and announcing $24 million in development projects.

Prime Minister Mark Carney defended the French language in the digital age at the Francophonie summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and urged countries to band together against big tech.

He also brought his pitch for Canada as an investment destination, saying Canada is one of the best places in the world to invest. In a closing session Monday in Phnom Penh, Carney said in French that Canada will always defend the French language and francophone cultures, including in the face of pressure from tech giants and our closest neighbour.

Also read Carney Meets Quebec Premier at Francophonie Summit in Cambodia

Canada Mobilizes Support For French Content Online

He said Canada wants to mobilize other countries to make sure American tech giants allow French-language content to have a prominent place on online platforms. Carney said French-language content should be easily retrievable, like in a library catalogue, rather than an old warehouse of books with the lights turned off. He also said artificial intelligence risks leaving behind French speakers and flattening linguistic diversity.

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He said French-speaking Canadians were proud of their unique expressions and updating masculine words to create feminine forms. He also said French-speaking countries should partner with Canada in seeking economic gains through responsible use of AI. The Francophonie summit takes place every few years, and Canada is set to host the next summit in 2028 in the Ottawa region.

The group includes Canada, Quebec and New Brunswick as full members, as well as numerous African countries and many in Asia, including those with a historical affinity for the French language without a large francophone population. Earlier, Carney attended an innovation event called FrancoTech, where the Cambodian host's introductory remarks were delivered solely in English.

Carney said Canada's hosting of the 2028 summit is to focus on protecting the French language in the digital age, as well as issues of youth and the economy. His French remarks that Canada is now one of the best places in the world to invest drew loud applause. The prime minister also spoke at the summit with multiple leaders.

Carney Meets Senegalese Leader And Quebec Premier

He told Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye that Canada wanted to partner in business as the West African country reforms its economy. The summit faced multiple logistical hurdles, with the Cambodian hosts rescheduling events multiple times, which led to some bilateral meetings being postponed. The prime minister also met Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon for the first time since the province elected a sovereigntist government last month.

St-Pierre Plamondon has repeatedly raised his aspiration to have Quebec become an independent country. The two were cordial and focused on shared objectives, with Carney mentioning homelessness and St-Pierre Plamondon speaking about the use of the Francophonie for business investment. They agreed to have regular talks. Carney said the meeting touched on many subjects given it was their first chat, including health care, transport infrastructure and the Churchill Falls agreement with Newfoundland and Labrador.

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He quipped in French that they will continue in a professional way, friendly but not necessarily a bromance, adding that he has a wife. He added that Quebec could engage with American counterparts on trade as a stakeholder but not as a sovereign country. Carney said in English that he understands stakeholders making their views known to those in the United States, and it is important to get those views across, but international agreements are negotiated between federal governments.

During their meeting, St-Pierre Plamondon joked about being a better Oxford hockey goalie, while Carney said the Quebec premier was in good shape. St-Pierre Plamondon played goaltender for Oxford University's hockey team while studying in England, telling Sucre givre, a program on Quebec's French-language television network TVA in March 2026, that he made the team despite not being a particularly skilled goalie. Carney, meanwhile, was a third-string goaltender at Harvard and was co-captain of the Oxford University Blues hockey team.

Prime Minister Announces Development Aid Funding

At the summit, Carney also announced $24 million in development projects such as for sustainable transportation and women's economic empowerment. The funding includes $2 million to prevent and reduce the spread of Ebola in affected African countries. The Public Health Agency of Canada has also launched talks with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on health surveillance and research. With Cambodia, Canada launched talks for a possible investment-protection treaty.

That would operate on top of a trade deal between Canada and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Cambodia is a member. Carney also said he had a long, substantive conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump and signed a trade deal with the Philippines. He is also heading to China to meet with President Xi and leaders from across the Pacific Rim.