Prime Minister Mark Carney won new Chinese tariff concessions worth over $400 million for Canadian pork and seafood producers at the APEC summit, while tensions persist over his push to attract Chinese automaker investment.

SHENZHEN, China - Prime Minister Mark Carney secured new trade concessions from China that will benefit Canadian pork and seafood producers. The measures were announced as Carney met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Canada-China Trade Concessions Announced

Xi declared that China's relationship with Canada had fully resumed. The two countries announced steps to reduce tariffs on a range of Canadian goods, with pork and seafood producers among the biggest beneficiaries. Canadian officials valued the extended tariff relief at more than $400 million. The relief includes $116 million in frozen pork cuts, $96 million in Greenland halibut, and various frozen cold-water prawns and shrimp.

Also read Canada's PM Carney to Discuss Chinese Auto Investment with Xi Amid US Tariff Talks

Officials also reached agreements for market access to geoduck and mollusk. China is one of the most critical markets for pork processors and exporters, said Kyle Larkin, president and CEO of the Canadian Meat Council, speaking to Canadian reporters in Shenzhen. Karan Sangfai, CEO of HyLife, one of Canada's top pork producers, called it really great news for the Canadian pork industry and more importantly for a thousand farmers and workers in Canada.

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Kody Blois, parliamentary secretary to the prime minister, said that in total Canada is now just shy of $8 billion worth of Canadian exports back into the Chinese marketplace. He added that this is a major seafood market and one of the largest for Canada in the world, and that Canada needed to make sure it got that market access back.

Warming Relations After Years of Tension

Canadian officials were measured in describing the progress, which Carney has characterized as a warming of relations after years of tension. That tension included China's detention of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. The trade gains are part of Carney's broader effort to diversify Canada's economy and reduce its reliance on the United States. Since his visit to Beijing in January 2026, the two countries have made progress on several trade issues.

Canadian merchandise exports to China rose 31.4 per cent in the first half of 2026 to $21.5 billion, according to Global Affairs Canada. Crude oil shipments to China have also increased by approximately 37 per cent this year. China has suspended additional tariffs on Canadian canola meal, peas, lobster and crab. Both countries agreed on Nov. 4 to extend those market-access concessions through the end of 2028.

China has also restored access for Canadian beef from 20 registered meat establishments. But the push to deepen trade ties has a more contentious dimension: Carney wants Chinese automakers to consider investing in Canadian manufacturing. That could create opportunities for autoworkers affected by U.S. tariffs. There was no new announcement on Chinese electric vehicles entering Canada, with the two countries maintaining the agreement reached in January 2026.

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Carney Seeks Chinese Auto Investment

We have the best autoworkers in the world, and we want them fully deployed, full opportunity, in an integrated North American market, Carney told reporters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. If they are not fully utilized in a North American context, that provides other opportunities. Peter Navarro, the White House trade adviser, responded to Carney's comments on social media. Are u really threatening to play China off the U.S.?

This is offensive in the extreme. You should be far more worried China is going to eat Canada alive, Navarro wrote. Carney has said any Chinese automotive investment in Canada must involve genuine domestic manufacturing, rather than simply assembling vehicles from imported Chinese parts. It is not just about kit cars.

There has to be a manufacturing aspect involved, he said. The January agreement opened the Canadian market to a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles. Canada replaced its previous 100 per cent surtax with the standard 6.1 per cent most-favoured-nation tariff, subject to an annual quota of 49,000 vehicles. Beyond trade, the relationship remains complicated by disagreements over foreign interference, cybersecurity, human rights and national security.

Carney has said closer economic engagement with China does not mean Canada is setting aside those concerns. For Carney, the challenge is to expand Canada's access to the Chinese market while protecting domestic industries. He must also manage an increasingly complicated relationship with Canada's largest trading partner, the United States.