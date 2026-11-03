Prime Minister Mark Carney says US trade negotiators are asking less and offering more, with more intense talks underway after a summer collapse. Trump says a deal is close and expects Canadian fertilizer to flow without tariffs.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the United States is asking less and offering more in trade negotiations with Canada, but an agreement is not yet finalized.

He described the state of talks while attending a Commonwealth leaders meeting in Antigua on Tuesday. Carney said more intense negotiations have begun since trade talks collapsed dramatically in August. He attributed the shift to the White House changing its position on some Canadian red lines. When talks fell apart over the summer, Canadian officials said US negotiators objected to rules ensuring French-language content is easy to find on streaming platforms like Netflix.

Also read Prime Minister Mark Carney calls six federal byelections for December

They also said the Americans tried to restrict Canada's ability to strike trade deals with other countries. Carney spoke following a weekend conversation with US President Donald Trump. He said the US has clearly shifted on Canada's red lines around sovereignty, language and trade deals. They are asking less and they are offering more, Carney said.

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But we are not quite there. Trump told Fox and Friends on Tuesday that his administration is nearing a trade agreement with Canada. While discussing fertilizer shipments through the Hormuz Strait, Trump noted it is one of the exports he expects will pick up after a deal. We are close to a trade deal with Canada where they are going to give fertilizer without any tariff, he said.

In a last pitch to undecided voters, Trump also credited tariffs for energizing the American auto manufacturing industry. He noted a recent announcement from Audi and said other car companies are coming in because they do not want to pay tariffs. Carney did not outline what issues remain, but autos are expected to be a key sticking point. They were a major obstacle when talks broke down in August.

Trump Meets Carney At APEC Summit In China

Carney said he will meet Trump in China later this month at the APEC summit. The two leaders are expected to continue discussions on the trade file. The progress comes as Trump's Republican Party faces a potentially tough midterm showing. Pollsters have expected a blue wave as American voters increasingly voice frustrations about the cost of living, driven in part by the war in Iran and tariffs.

Americans are voting today to maintain a Republican majority or give Democrats the balance of power. Early votes show registered Democrats cast 43 percent and Republicans 31 percent. All members of the House of Representatives and about a third of senators are on the ballot. Democrats have a shot at taking control of both chambers.

Alaskans Cast Votes Amid Rising Cost Of Living Concerns

To win the Senate, they need to hold all their current seats plus four. In Alaska, voters in Anchorage and across the state are casting ballots. One young man emerged from the ballot box to cheers from election volunteers, celebrating his first ever vote. Alaska is the largest US state, twice the size of Texas, but has the population of Winnipeg.

Many communities are only accessible by plane or boat. A voter from a small village of about 900 people said her main concern is the rising cost of fuel, particularly stove oil. Many rural Alaskans rely on heating oil for their homes, as many people do in Atlantic Canada. Discontent with the cost of living, which Alaskans say is exacerbated by tariffs on Canadian food, may be fueling a senate race polling slightly tilted toward Democrats.

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Flipping the Alaskan seat could decide control of the chamber nationally. In Michigan, the trade war with Canada is a factor but not the deciding one in how voters are casting ballots in Macomb County. The area north of Detroit, which voted Republican in 2024, could be the start of a blue wave if Democrats pick up seats in Congress. Many voters flagged concerns over the war in the Middle East and the affordability crisis as motivating factors.

This election will be a tale of two Trumps. In 2024, he made tremendous inroads with voters of colour, specifically Black men and Latino voters. He also did well with voters under 30, largely due to rising inflation and frustration with President Joe Biden's inability to solve runaway prices. Many on the right hoped the Republican Party could benefit from these gains for a generation.

Trump Loses Support Among Minority And Young Voters

Now, if polls hold, those gains may have evaporated as Democrats appear to have regained those voters, putting traditionally red states competitive for the first time in decades. The United States once had a more robust system of laws to limit third-party spending in elections. The objective was to reduce corruption by restraining corporations, unions and wealthy individuals from using funds to purchase outcomes.

The Citizens United vs. the Federal Election Commission decision broadly equated the right of these entities to spend money influencing elections with the right to freedom of speech. This midterm election is projected to cost 11.9 billion US dollars. Elon Musk is far and away the largest political donor, giving 483 million US dollars to Republican campaigns. George Soros is the Democrats' largest donor, at 102 million US dollars.

The vast majority of this money has been spent on advertising. For voters in swing districts, it has become impossible to avoid political ads.