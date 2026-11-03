Carney says Russia barred from Alberta world junior hockey championship in December

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Russian and Belarusian athletes will not represent their countries in Canada while the war in Ukraine continues, meaning Russia will miss the world junior hockey championship in Alberta. The decision follows a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling ordering Russia reinstated to international hockey.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Russia will not be allowed to compete at next month's world junior hockey championship in Alberta. Speaking in Antigua at the Commonwealth Summit, Carney said Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be permitted to represent their countries in Canada as long as the war in Ukraine continues.

"While Russia and Belorussia (sic) are supporting this illegal, unjustified, horrific war in Ukraine, as long as that's going on, there will be none of those athletes competing for their countries in Canada," Carney said when asked if Russian players would be denied visas. "So if you're asking specifically about the world juniors, the Russians will not be there. " The world junior tournament begins Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

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Canada Uses Immigration Powers To Ban Russian Belarusian Athletes

Sweden is the defending champion and one of 10 teams currently set to compete, along with Canada, Czechia, Switzerland, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Slovakia, Norway and Finland. In a statement Tuesday, the federal government said it would use its immigration powers to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from entering Canada to compete under their national symbols.

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"This measure is not directed at the Russian and Belarusian people," the statement said. "Rather, it is intended to prevent the governments of Russia and Belarus from using international sporting events hosted in Canada as platforms for state representation, political legitimacy and propaganda. " The government said entry would be assessed individually, while athletes competing as neutrals could still participate in international sporting events hosted by Canada.

Carney's comments come after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Friday that Russia must be reinstated to international hockey competition, starting with the world junior tournament. Russian teams have been banned since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russian sports minister Mikhail Degtyarev said in an Oct. 30 statement that the CAS ruling was final and that Russia would work with the International Ice Hockey Federation to secure its return to competition, starting with the upcoming world junior tournament.

European Federations Refuse To Face Russia In Hockey

Several European hockey federations, including Sweden, Finland, Czechia and Latvia, have said their teams will refuse to face Russia.

"We respect the decisions of the Finns, the Czechs, the Swedes, other nations, but this is a decision we take on our own," Carney said. Hockey Canada says it has been consulting with the International Ice Hockey Federation and other stakeholders about the potential impact on the tournament.

"The Swedish line was and is crystal clear: Sweden will not play ice hockey matches against Russia in the situation we are in right now," the Swedish Ice Hockey Association said in a statement. The Swedish federation added that the decision does not mean Sweden will refrain from participating in World Cup tournaments where Russia is participating. Norway has also refused to face Russia at the 2027 men's world championship.

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Norwegian Ice Hockey Association general secretary Petter Salsten told The Associated Press that Norway could be dropped from the world juniors to make room for Russia. Finland's federation said no player or team official would be obliged to take part in a tournament involving Russia or Belarus, and that it supported those who chose not to. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday the province would comply with the CAS ruling.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Urges Canada To Follow Suit

Earlier Tuesday, Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha thanked the federations that had refused to play Russia and urged other hockey powers, including co-host Canada, to follow suit.

"If CAS lacks a moral compass, let's show that hockey still has values. Refuse to play against Russia and deny visas to its players," he wrote in a post on X. The Ukrainian Canadian Congress had also urged Ottawa to deny visas to Russian players, with senior policy adviser Orest Zakydalsky calling the CAS ruling "a disgrace and entirely unjustified.

" With files from Anja Karadeglija in Antigua and Bill Graveland in Calgary. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2026.