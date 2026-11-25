Prime Minister Mark Carney says U.S. President Donald Trump has not raised the Pentagon's recent complaints about Canada's defence spending in their conversations. Defence Minister David McGuinty and Secretary of State for Defence Procurement Stephen Fuhr also pushed back on the criticism.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Pentagon's recent complaints about Canada's defence spending have not come up in his conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Monday, the Pentagon released what it called a fact sheet claiming Canada's defence spending has limited its ability to contribute to the protection of North America. Asked about those complaints on his way into the Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday, Carney said Trump hasn't brought up those concerns with him.

Also read McGuinty has not seen leaked memo; Carney says Pentagon defence complaints not raised with Trump

Carney Says Trump Has Not Raised Defence Spending

I can assure you that in my discussions with the president of the United States, we're focused on conflict resolution around the world and he has not raised issues such as has been reported recently, Carney said. The prime minister said Canada is taking responsibility for its own defence. He said Canada is on the front lines in Europe through Operation Reassurance in Latvia and is engaging with NATO partners to secure the Arctic and the Far North.

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Carney also said Canada is making historic investments in its military and getting members of the armed forces the pay they deserve. Under U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Trump administration has taken symbolic steps to upend the long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Canada and the United States. Hegseth last week issued a classified memo imposing restrictions on military co-operation with Canada on think-tanks and socializing.

Defence Minister David McGuinty said Tuesday he can't divine the thinking behind the Pentagon's recent criticism of Canada's defence spending. The amount of co-operation that we are pursuing together under Norad has not changed. What we are doing together at NATO has not changed, McGuinty told reporters in Ottawa. Our military-to-military co-operation has not changed.

McGuinty Dismisses Pentagon Claims on Cooperation

McGuinty also said he hasn't seen the contents of the allegedly leaked classified memo. Stephen Fuhr, secretary of state for defence procurement, suggested Wednesday that the Pentagon's briefing books haven't been updated recently. He cited Canada hitting NATO's two per cent spending target earlier this year and its plans to buy new submarines, radar units and aircraft.

Our readiness has been not where we want it to be, and we all acknowledge that, but we're making great progress and changing it. We're buying new capabilities, we're moving faster, more people are joining the Canadian Forces, he told reporters before the caucus meeting Wednesday. If we were to react to every single thing that came out of the United States, we'd have a headache. I don't think they either know or appreciate how fast we're moving.

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US Official Defends Memo Intended for Unity

A senior U.S. Department of Defense official said Hegseth's memo was intended to ensure a unified objective during engagements with Canada. It does not affect military operations. The Trump administration official briefed a small group of Canadian journalists Monday on background in order to speak more candidly about Canada-U.S. relations. The official, who said the Pentagon is looking for Canada to commit to a realistic approach focused on military efficiency, cited the F-35 review.

The Liberal government has yet to reach a decision on its order of F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin. The purchase has been under review now for more than a year. On Wednesday, Fuhr rejected the idea that the Pentagon was putting pressure on Ottawa to purchase the jets. He said Canada is still buying military equipment from the United States but is also diversifying into other markets and spending more of its defence dollars at home.