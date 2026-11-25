Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Pentagon's complaints about Canada's defence spending have not been raised in his conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump. Defence Minister David McGuinty says he has not seen the contents of an allegedly leaked classified memo.

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Pentagon's recent complaints about Canada's defence spending have not come up in his conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Monday, the Pentagon released what it called a fact sheet claiming Canada's defence spending has limited its ability to contribute to the protection of North America. Asked about those complaints this morning, Carney said his conversations with Trump are focused on resolving international conflicts and domestic defence spending has not come up. The prime minister said Canada is taking responsibility for its own defence and is on the front lines in NATO and the Arctic.

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Carney Details Historic Military Investment Pay

Carney said Canada is making historic investments in its military and getting members of the armed forces the pay they deserve. Defence Minister David McGuinty says he has not seen the contents of an allegedly leaked classified memo. His comments came as the Pentagon's fact sheet continued to draw attention in Ottawa.

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Under U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Trump administration has taken symbolic steps to upend the long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Canada and the U.S. The fact sheet, released Monday, claimed Canada's defence spending has limited its ability to contribute to the protection of North America. Carney's remarks this morning suggest the issue has not been raised directly in his talks with Trump, which he said are focused on resolving international conflicts.

The prime minister said Canada is taking responsibility for its own defence and is on the front lines in NATO and the Arctic. He said Canada is making historic investments in its military and getting members of the armed forces the pay they deserve.

Hegseth Steps Upend Bilateral Defence Relations

The exchange comes as the Trump administration, under Hegseth, has taken symbolic steps to upend the long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Canada and the U.S. The Pentagon fact sheet has continued to draw attention in Ottawa, where McGuinty told reporters he has not seen the contents of an allegedly leaked classified memo. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026. - with files from Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington