Carney says he had several talks with Trump during G7 despite no official meeting

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he's had several informal discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 summit in France. The summit comes as trade talks between Canada and the United States remain tense, with no clear decision on whether to extend the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known as CUSMA.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he's had several informal discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 summit in France and that more are planned.

The summit comes as trade talks between Canada and the United States remain tense, with no clear decision on whether to extend the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known as CUSMA. On Tuesday, Carney was heard telling Trump about Canada's plan to import a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles, to which the president responded, 'That's good, I like it.

' A major benchmark is coming up for the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known in Canada as CUSMA. While July 1 is the deadline for the three countries to either formally extend the agreement until 2042 or continue under annual reviews, the current deal won't expire until 2036. Canada and Mexico have sent letters to Washington indicating that both want to extend the agreement to 2042, but U.S. President Donald Trump has said he's not looking to renew.

Given how integrated many industries are in North America, most experts do not think the U.S. would be quick to pull out. A parliamentary committee studying medical assistance in dying for people with mental illness is expected to deliver its report to Parliament today. A group of MPs and senators was tasked with determining whether Canada is ready to expand assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.

The committee has faced criticism and internal division over claims it chose to hear from people who were opposed to MAID for mental illness. Justice Minister Sean Fraser says he plans to review the committee's recommendations - and the testimony that informed them - over the summer. Soccer fans are gearing up for Toronto's second FIFA World Cup match, as Ghana takes on Panama this evening.

Ghana supporters are gathering at Sankofa Square in downtown Toronto for the Ghana Fun Fest Canada, where food and music will start as early as 11 a.m. Fans will begin marching from Stanley Park to Toronto Stadium at 3 p.m., hours before kickoff, while Panama supporters are set to rally at Trinity Bellwoods Park before marching at 1:30 p.m. Vancouver bars are rushing beer and staff to the front line of World Cup's war on thirst. Tyler Broers says he's ordered an unprecedented 200 kegs of beer in anticipation of upcoming World Cup matches after fans nearly drank the bar dry over the weekend.

The manager of Dublin Calling on Vancouver's Granville Street says Australian World Cup fans filled the sports bar before and after the Australia-Turkey match on Saturday and it was the first time he'd ever worried about running out of booze. Broers says he hired a small army of new staff to handle the deluge, and other businesses on Granville are also capitalizing on the big influx of customers.

Michael Bilinsky, manager of Adrenaline Vancity Tattoos and Piercings, says fans have been flocking in for tattoos to cement their Vancouver World Cup memories in ink, getting flags, maple leaves and soccer ball tattoos





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G7 Summit Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement CUSMA Trade Talks Assisted Dying Medical Assistance In Dying Mental Illness FIFA World Cup Toronto Vancouver Soccer Fans Beer Sales

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