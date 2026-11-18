Prime Minister Mark Carney said competition, lower prices and better service will guide any decision on the telecom sector, as he was asked about Quebecor's takeover offer for Telus. Analysts and an economist raised doubts about the proposed deal's regulatory path and benefits.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said more competition, lower prices and better service will be key to any decision regarding the telecom sector. He made the comments in Shenzhen, China, where he is attending the APEC summit.

He was asked about Quebecor Inc.'s takeover offer for Telus Corp. The proposed deal would reduce the number of players in Canada's wireless market, which is already dominated by a handful of large telecommunication companies. Carney declined to comment directly on the proposal. He said that under certain circumstances and depending on the market structure, an oligopoly situation can lead to more competition with fewer players. He did not elaborate further.

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Economist Views on Merger Competition

Aidan Hollis, an economics professor at the University of Calgary, said in an interview that in general, more industry players lead to greater competition, but that is not always the case. He said an inefficient competitor might end up with a very small market share. If they merge, he said, you could get a more efficient competitor who is able to be a more effective competitor in the rest of the market.

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If a merger does not lead to greater efficiencies, Hollis said, what you could generally expect is that as the market becomes more concentrated with fewer firms, there is less need to compete aggressively by lowering prices or offering better service. He also said it is not obvious the deal would be a pro-competition merger. Carney said the objective will always be the best service for Canadians at the most competitive prices today and in the future.

Telus is reviewing the unsolicited Quebecor offer. Telus has said there would be serious regulatory issues with the bid and that it undervalues the company. Hollis said a merger between two of the four major players would probably not be likely to lead to any substantial increase in efficiency that would result in lower prices. Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau has said he and Telus counterpart Victor Dodig are slated to meet next Monday to discuss next steps.

Regulatory Hurdles for Quebecor Deal

Peladeau has touted Quebecor as a fourth national carrier since his company acquired Freedom Mobile in 2023. That acquisition was part of a deal associated with the larger takeover of Shaw by Rogers Communications Inc. Some telecommunications analysts have cast doubt that the proposed merger with Telus will be completed. They cite concerns about whether it would survive regulatory scrutiny. RBC analyst Drew McReynolds called it a major surprise.

He said he believes there is a low probability of the companies joining forces. In a note on Monday, McReynolds said that under the current regulatory environment, the required government approvals of a Quebecor-Telus combination without material remedies appears to be a non-starter. He added that such a combination alongside material remedies would naturally bring into question the combination's underlying strategic rationale.

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Market Reaction and Story Sources

Steve Rowles, senior portfolio manager at TriVest Wealth Counsel Wellington-Altus Private Counsel, joined BNN Bloomberg to discuss the markets. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026. Companies in this story include Quebecor Inc. and Telus Corp., both listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.