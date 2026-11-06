Carney Welcomes Moves to Restore Canada-US Free Trade as Ambassador Predicts Deal

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada welcomes any moves to restore free trade with the US, while American Ambassador Pete Hoekstra predicts a deal could be reached before the end of 2026 despite the midterm elections.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada welcomes any moves to restore free trade with the United States. American Ambassador Pete Hoekstra predicts the two countries could reach a trade deal before the end of 2026.

Hoekstra, appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump, made the prediction during an interview with CTV News. He said both leaders know what they want. They just need to iron out a few differences. Asked whether a Democrat-controlled Congress will influence negotiations, Hoekstra said he did not think it would.

Also read Carney says Canada is ‘confident,’ focus not changing after U.S. midterms

The president knows what he wants to get done on trade, he said. That is exactly where he is going to keep driving. On Tuesday, Democrats celebrated sweeping victories across the U.S. They took both the House of Representatives and the Senate. They captured the majority of congressional seats and solidified control over the legislative branch.

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Democrats Seek Repeal Of Canadian Tariffs

Since the midterm elections, several Democratic officials have indicated repealing tariffs on Canadian products is a priority. Prominent Democratic senators have rallied against Trump's tariffs on Canadian imports. This is especially true in states that rely on trade with Canada. Michigan's Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed went on U.S. TV Thursday morning to hammer Trump for his tariff war on Canada.

He called the trade war insane during a post-victory interview with CNN. He won his race in the auto-manufacturing hub of Michigan. In Maine, a popular tourism destination for Canadians that relies on agriculture-sector imports, tariffs featured prominently during the campaign. The Democratic victor criticized the Republican incumbent.

Carney Welcomes Free Trade Arrangements

Carney said he has not spoken with any of those newly elected Democrats about legislation to drop tariffs. Obviously, we welcome any moves to restore a free-trading arrangement, he said in response to a reporter's question in Winnipeg on Friday. He said a free-trade agreement is in the interests of both Canadians and Americans. Free trade is in the interest of American families and workers, he contended, and Canadians.

His government will continue to work with Washington to get a deal that serves Canada. Ahead of the elections, some Republican candidates also broke with Trump over his trade war with Canada. This included failed Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers. But while tariffs may be unpopular among the new Democrat caucus, Trump's executive power over trade policy means Congress will face an uphill battle to change his course.

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Congress Faces Uphill Battle On Trade Policy

Blake Harden, managing director for trade policy at Ernst & Young's Washington Council office, told Reuters that the swing in Congress is very unlikely to have a significant impact on the president's trade agenda. This is because there is so much trade authority within the executive branch that has been delegated by Congress. Democrats have secured majorities in both chambers. But those majorities are far from the 290 House votes and 67 Senate votes needed to override a presidential veto.

Democrats would also need at least 60 votes in the Senate to overcome any Republican attempts at filibustering proposed legislation. Conservative MP Jamil Jivani, who has visited Washington in an attempt to move forward Canada-U.S. trade negotiations, said Ottawa still needs to find ways to work with Trump. He said the trade war is a massive distraction from domestic issues.