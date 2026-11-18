Prime Minister Mark Carney met U.S. President Donald Trump at the APEC summit in Shenzhen after Canada and China agreed to new tariff relief and deeper trade ties. Carney said Canada's growing trade with China is not a top priority for Trump.

Prime Minister Mark Carney met U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, as Canada continues to deepen its trading relationship with the host country.

An official readout of the meeting has not yet been released. Prior to the encounter, Carney was asked about American concerns over Canada trading more closely with China. The prime minister said it is not a top priority for Trump. In my conversations with the president, he has tried to understand where we are with China, where we are going with China, Carney said.

Also read Canada and China Announce Tariff Relief as Carney Meets Trump at APEC Summit

I should not speak for him, but in his hierarchy of issues, it is not the top issue at all. Carney said Canada primarily exports commodities to China rather than sensitive technologies such as advanced semiconductors. He said Canada is exporting canola, pork and halibut, as well as liquefied natural gas and oil. These are important industries.

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These are not cutting-edge semiconductors, Carney said during a news conference in Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders summit. Earlier, at an APEC gathering of CEOs, Carney encouraged greater direct investment in Canadian megaprojects, including port expansions and pipelines, specifically from Asian countries and China. While acknowledging Canada's historic ties to the United States, Carney told delegates the world order is shifting. Canada is building more ambitiously and rapidly than at any time in our history, Carney said.

Canada China Tariff Agreement

Every port and corridor we build needs a partner. On Tuesday, ahead of the APEC summit, Carney met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and both agreed on additional tariff cuts. Under the agreement, China will provide additional tariff relief on Canadian exports worth around $400 million, including frozen pork cuts, fish and seafood. In return, Canada will extend tariff exemptions for certain Chinese steel and aluminum products by two years.

Carney has said in recent days that negotiations with the United States remain his priority, but their outcome could determine whether Canada pursues alternatives involving European, Chinese or Japanese automakers. He says Canada will only sign a U.S. trade deal that includes a viable auto sector. We have been making progress, Carney said on getting a deal with the U.S. But a deal, he added, that is in the interest of Canadians.

Carney's comments came amid criticism from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro over Canada's willingness to pursue closer economic relations with Beijing, including potentially bringing Chinese automakers to Canada. Navarro criticized Carney on Monday after the Canadian leader suggested Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if trade negotiations with Washington fail to preserve an integrated North American auto industry. Are u really threatening to play China off the U.S.?

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US Trade Tensions Escalate

This is offensive in the extreme, Navarro wrote on X. You should be far more worried China is going to eat Canada alive. Canada and the U.S. have one of the world's largest trading relationships, but Trump's tariffs have strained ties and pushed Ottawa to seek other markets. After negotiations collapsed in August, Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on almost $30 billion in Canadian goods, prompting retaliation from Ottawa.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday and told delegates that sanctions against Russia were a thing of the past. He also rejected the broad economic measures imposed by Canada and European countries over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Carney said Putin's assessment of the impact of sanctions was wrong. You know not for the first time Vladimir Putin is lying about the situation on the ground.

Russia Sanctions Discussion

Sanctions are very real and they are going to continue to increase as long as this war goes on, said Carney. Business leaders at the summit said Canada's standing at APEC and across Asia is stronger than it has been in years. Well the tone has changed because Canada is cool again. It is cool again for all the right reasons, said Goldy Hyder of the Business Council of Canada.

They are excited to hear the progress that Canada is making towards investment. There is, as I said, a real star factor, said Hyder. Trade with China requires a very careful balancing act to mitigate political risk, according to analysts. Carney made some moves on the chessboard with the Xi meeting, but the fallout remains to be seen.