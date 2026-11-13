Canada and Philippines Conclude Free Trade Talks, Target Deal in Force by 2027

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the conclusion of Canada-Philippines free trade negotiations during the ASEAN summit in Manila, with the deal expected to triple bilateral trade to over $10 billion annually by 2035.

Canada and the Philippines have concluded negotiations on a free trade agreement, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced in Manila on Friday during a short visit to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

The deal is expected to be finalized and brought into force next year, with 2027 as the target. Within a few hours of arriving in the Philippines, Carney signed the agreement, according to reporting from the ground. The announcement marks a significant step in Ottawa's push to expand trade ties across Southeast Asia. Today, we have successfully concluded negotiations on a Canada-Philippines Free Trade Agreement, Carney said in prepared remarks released ahead of a media availability in Manila.

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Canada Philippines Trade Agreement Boosts Economic Growth Projections

We will move just as fast to finalize the deal and bring it into force next year. Carney said the agreement with the Philippines could help triple trade between the two countries to more than $10 billion annually by 2035. The Philippines has long been one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies, though it is currently experiencing a slowdown, with gross domestic product expanding 2.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2026.

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International institutions expect growth to rebound above five per cent next year. Canadian pork producers will be watching closely to see whether the agreement helps resolve long-standing restrictions on pork exports to the Philippines. Details of the deal have not yet been released. Kyle Larkin, president and CEO of the Canadian Meat Council, said the conclusion of negotiations toward a Canada-Philippines free trade agreement is an encouraging development for Canada's pork industry and the longstanding relationship between our two countries.

Carney framed the agreement as another step in Canada's strategy to diversify trade away from the United States. We are developing a dense web of reliable partners to create more opportunities for our business and more choice for Canadians, while reducing our reliance on the United States, he said. The prime minister pointed to the broad benefits for Canadian exporters.

Canadian Exporters Seek Expanded Access To Southeast Asian Markets

Whether you're a Canadian tech start-up, canola farmer, pork producer, or small business owner, looking for an expanding middle-class market, this agreement will make it easier, cheaper and faster to sell your goods to this region as a whole, Carney said. While a proposed Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement has not yet been finalized, it would give Canadian exporters improved access to a market of nearly 700 million consumers across Southeast Asia.

The regional bloc's combined economy is worth about US$6 trillion, according to Carney's remarks. The Canada-Philippines agreement adds to Ottawa's growing network of trade deals in the Indo-Pacific region. Carney's visit to Manila was brief but produced a concrete outcome, with the two countries moving quickly from negotiations to a signed framework. Business groups in both countries are expected to review the details once they are published.

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Philippines Represents Growing Middle Class Market For Canadian Goods

For Canadian agriculture and manufacturing sectors, the Philippines represents a growing middle-class market with rising demand for imported goods and services. The timeline set by Carney would see the deal finalized and in force next year, well ahead of the 2035 horizon for the projected tripling of bilateral trade. Officials from both governments are expected to continue technical work in the coming months to prepare the agreement for implementation.

Carney's stop in Manila was part of a broader ASEAN summit itinerary. The visit underscored Canada's interest in deepening economic ties with Southeast Asian nations as part of its trade diversification strategy.